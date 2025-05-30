Two Orioles Pitching Prospects Who Could Be in Majors to End 2025
The Baltimore Orioles' pitching staff has been frustrating to say the least. According to FanGraphs, the unit ranks 28th in ERA and WHIP, 29th in hits per nine innings, and dead last in home runs per nine innings.
Tyler Wells and Kyle Bradish will both likely miss most to all of the 2025 season, so the Orioles have had to rely on unproven young guys and veterans past their prime. It's been a tough watch and comes at awful timing with the teams' offensive struggles, which are happening with a fully healthy lineup.
Pending an immaculate turnaround, the team will likely be sellers, clearing room for opportunities for Baltimore's stacked farm system to shine at the major league level. And there's two pitchers that could potentially hear their name called.
Who Could Orioles Call up to Pitch?
Cameron Weston is a 24-year-old right-hander in Triple-A Norfolk who was recently highlighted by The Verge, an Orioles MiLB podcast. He has a sinker that consistently generates weak contact, but his slider is his best pitch. He has above-average control and command of his pitches — he has 48 strikeouts in 44.1 innings of work in 2025. He's the No. 17 prospect in the Orioles' farm system.
While his ERA is not quite where it should be at 4.26, he had a 2.97 in 2024 through two levels of the minor leagues along with a 1.01 WHIP. His splitter and changeup are not quite as good as his sinker and slider, but his ability to throw strikes with all of them make him an interesting option out of the bullpen.
Brandon Young has already been in the majors in 2025, making two starts for a 6.23 ERA, but he was sent back down towards the end of April. He showed an impressive ability to throw strikes in his cup of coffee with the majors despite several of his pitches falling below the average velocity for right-handers.
In his time in Norfolk, he has a 2.82 ERA and 0.94 WHIP. He has a 55-grade control tool on the MiLB 20-80 grading scale, which would explain his impressive command despite his lack of velocity.
If he is able to take those numbers up while keeping his feel for the zone, he could be an candidate to be a part of September call-ups.