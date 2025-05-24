Orioles Fans Should Expect Volatile Innings When Andrew Kittredge Pitches
Things are looking dire for the Baltimore Orioles.
The firing of manager Brandon Hyde hasn't sparked the turnaround that many were hoping for, with their record sitting at 1-5 since Tony Mansolino took over on an interim basis.
Nothing is clicking for the Orioles.
The young stars on offense are not performing up to their standard, the decimated starting rotation continues to struggle and the once-vaunted bullpen has drastically underachieved.
That last part might be the most disappointing.
While the offense not being able to produce runs in this manner is unacceptable, they have also dealt with injuries throughout the year that has reduced the number of impact players that are in the lineup on a daily basis.
The bullpen, on the other hand, has largely been healthy, only being without offseason addition Andrew Kittredge since the start of the year.
Thankfully, the right-hander made his return from the injured list and looked great in his season debut, not giving up a hit and striking out a batter in his lone inning of work.
Kittredge did that with just eight pitches, too, showing some remarkable efficiency.
However, there is the other side of that coin when he's on the mound, something he fully admitted when it comes to his pitching strategy.
"My approach is always going to be attack and be really aggressive, and sometimes that leads to quick innings. Sometimes that leads to quick trouble. But that's my approach," he said, per Jake Rill of MLB.com.
Baltimore will have to hope they get more of the positive than the negative.
Right now, the Orioles rank 27th in bullpen ERA with a figure of 5.67.
They cannot afford to have more poor performances from the relief staff, so hopefully Kittredge can keep delivering in this manner going forward.