Orioles Activate Tyler O'Neill Off the Injured List

The Baltimore Orioles made a pretty large-scale offseason acquisition this offseason, and he is ready to return now after an injury held him back.

Jeremy Trottier

Apr 13, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Tyler O'Neill (9) runs on to the field before a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Apr 13, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Tyler O'Neill (9) runs on to the field before a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Orioles have had a difficult season in 2025, and while many of their winter acquisitions have actually improved their production over the course of the last month or so, there have been a few who have not.

One of the most notable additions for the Orioles was signing slugger Tyler O'Neill, bringing him in on a three-year, $49.5 million deal to try and bolster their outfield. After losing out on Anthony Santander, it was clear they needed an option to attempt to replace his production, and O'Neill was believed to be exactly that.

Unfortunately, he has not performed well and has missed quite a few games, having not played since May 15 after suffering a left shoulder injury.

But the slugger is now back in the mix for Baltimore, as was reported in an official team announcement that they have activated him off the injured list.

They don't need to make an additional move at this time since Dylan Carlson already optioned back to Triple-A Norfolk previously.

Having O'Neill back will be interesting since he brings immense power to the plate, but has not shown that with the Orioles just yet.

He has only slashed .188/.280/.325 this year with two home runs and 10 RBI, but hopefully with a healed shoulder and some time to reset, he can begin to put things together and live up to his typical production levels.

Having a pure power hitter who can also be an average to above average outfield presence would help out this current Baltimore roster, so if O'Neill can return to his past form, that would be a huge plus at this stage of the campaign.

