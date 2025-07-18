Orioles Appear Unlikely To Trade Trevor Rogers Despite Resurgent Performances
The Baltimore Orioles have very much entered selling mode now less than two weeks from the trade deadline at the end of the month.
After trading away a productive reliever in Bryan Baker within the division to the Tampa Bay Rays, they are expected to deal several players from their pool of veteran soon-to-be free agents.
It's anyone's guess who could be next, but the front office should be active.
Some have theorized the possibility of the Orioles being willing to trade away guys who are not on expiring deals, and two popular names were floated.
Baseball insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required) revealed that Baltimore is "at least listening to" offers on both star closer Felix Bautista and left-hander Trevor Rogers.
While they are hearing teams out, Rosenthal clarified that his belief is it's not likely either Bautista or Rogers will get dealt, a nugget that should make fans in Baltimore very happy.
Rogers even being considered a potential piece for teams to be interested in is quite the development given where he was at a year ago. After posting a 7.11 ERA in his first four starts for the team following a trade from the Miami Marlins, he was sent down to Triple-A.
A knee issue kept him out throughout the winter and had him back in Triple-A when he did return, but since being called back up in late May, the 27-year-old has been impressive.
Making six starts so far this season, Rogers has posted a 1.53 ERA and 0.821 WHIP, striking out 32 batters compared to just 10 walks in his 35.1 innings pitched.
He is still under team control for the 2026 campaign, and the potential upside with what he has shown so far outweighs what the Orioles would be able to get in return if they did decide to trade him.
Rogers has been through a lot throughout his career, however, Baltimore has shown a belief in him since the offseason that he would be able to come back and be a major factor.
Though it may be too late in 2025, if they decide to keep him around, Rogers is going to have a chance to be a huge part of the 2026 roster that will aim to get things back on track.
Holding onto him would be a strong indicator the Orioles think they can compete again in 2026, and it seems that is the direction things are trending.
