Orioles' Botched Offseason Deal Already Coming Back To Haunt Them
The Baltimore Orioles made a lot of mistakes last winter, but one of their biggest regrets has to be missing out on Jeff Hoffman.
Hoffman looked like he was headed to the Orioles after agreeing to a three-year, $40 million deal with them in January. However, Baltimore rescinded its offer after his physical due to concerns about his throwing shoulder.
The Toronto Blue Jays immediately scooped him up, inking the veteran reliever to a three-year, $33 million deal.
The 2024 All-Star has turned out to be a stellar signing for the Blue Jays so far, immediately flourishing as their new closer. In 9.1 innings over eight appearances this season, he's 2-0 with a 0.96 ERA, a 0.64 WHIP, 13 strikeouts and three saves.
Meanwhile, Orioles closer Felix Bautista has struggled in his first season back from Tommy John surgery. In four appearances, he has a 4.50 ERA, a 2.00 WHIP and more walks (five) than strikeouts (four)
Baltimore suffered the consequences of its mistake during Sunday's game against Toronto at Camden Yards. The Blue Jays won 7-6 in 10 innings as Hoffman recorded the final six outs, including a game-ending strikeout of Ramon Laureano.
After the game, Hoffman trolled the Orioles by blowing a kiss towards their dugout while celebrating on the field.
With Baltimore at 6-9 and in last place in the AL East, it could certainly use a pitcher of Hoffman's caliber, especially if Bautista doesn't return to form.
Meanwhile, Toronto is thriving with Hoffman anchoring its bullpen, leading the AL East at 9-7.
It's bad enough that the Orioles made the wrong call on Hoffman, but losing him to a division rival has only made the mistake more painful. He's already thrown four shutout innings against them this season, notching a win, a save and seven strikeouts.
Baltimore will be seeing a lot of Hoffman over the next few years. Unfortunately, he'll be wearing a blue jersey instead of an orange one.