Orioles 'Improved Pitching' Still Ranks Low in Recent Power Rankings
Just when it seemed like their nightmare season would never end, the Baltimore Orioles have life. They've gone 13-6 in their last 19 games as star hitters like Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson have finally come into form.
But the slugging hasn't been the only reason for the team's recent success. Throughout most of the season, the Orioles' pitching staff was considered one of the worst in baseball. But they have life with starter Tomoyuki Sogano, who has had a great 35-year-old rookie season with a 3.38 ERA and 1.14 WHIP, while relievers like Bryan Baker, Felix Bautista, and Seranthony Dominguez are propelling the bullpen to an astounding second in strikeouts per nine, according to FanGraphs.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller released his "MLB Pitching Staff Power Rankings for All 30 Teams" on Thursday morning and ranked Baltimore's "suddenly improved pitching" at just No. 24 despite their improvements.
"Beginning May 30, they held 15 consecutive opponents to five runs or fewer, winning 11 of those 15 games. Through their first 55 games, though, they had a 5.51 ERA with what was at that point arguably the worst staff in baseball," Miller notes. "Thus, 24th is as high as we're willing to go on what has been one of the best pitching groups over the past three weeks."
Many pitchers have been part of the Orioles' trade deadline conversation, with many of their arms being linked to teams looking to add strikeouts to their bullpen or distance to their rotation. Sugano's name has been mentioned, along with starter Zach Eflin, who has 58.0 innings over ten appearances.
Bullpen names include Baker, Dominguez, Keegan Akin, and Gregory Soto. When the Orioles were at a low point earlier in the season, trading their young, elite closer in Baustista could have been a possibility. Now it's up in the air.
