Orioles Make Adjustments on the Mound with One Pitcher Added and One Sent Down
The Baltimore Orioles have been dealing with a plethora of injuries this season specifically to their pitching staff. They announced via X that they are mixing it up again with the addition of Kade Strowd and optioning Brandon Young to the Triple-A Norfolk (where Strowd was).
Strowd has only seen one game of action in the Majors and it was last month against the Washington Nationals on the 18. He completed one inning with an ERA of 9.0. There were two hits, one earned run, and a single strikeout.
He’s spent six season in the minors (including this year) and held batters to a .257 average with a 4.99 ERA. He’s played in 152 games (207.1 innings) and accumulated 262 strikeouts.
In the current season he is 2-2 with a 5.02 ERA. He’s made appearances in 24 games, 28.2 innings, with 36 strikeouts, only two home runs, and 10 walks.
Young had his debut this season as well. His was back in April and he has started in three games for the O’s since then.
He’s 0-2 and pitched 12.2 innings with 11 strikeouts, 10 earned runs, and 16 hits. In his most recent game against the Texas Rangers on June 25 he finished four innings with four runs and a single walk.
In the minors his numbers have been looking great. He’s started seven games and gone 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA. Young has kept batters at a .210 average this season and has 36 strikeouts.
Baltimore has finally turned the season around posting their most-win month yet. They’re 13-10 in June with four games left. Between April and May combined they had only 18 wins. As long as they don’t lose their last four they will have their first positive month in the win column.
Nobody expected Baltimore to have as much trouble as they have had with the injury list. Somehow they are figuring out how to win games and maybe they shouldn’t be counted out just yet as there is plenty of season left.
