Orioles Option Veteran Slugger Down to Triple-A
The Baltimore Orioles are shaking things up roster wise once again, as the team optioned veteran slugger Dylan Carlson down to Triple-A Norfolk after Wednesday night's matchup against the Texas Rangers.
This move marks the second time in just five days that the Orioles have sent Carlson down to the Triple-A level, with the first time coming last Saturday as the corresponding move for the team's call up of infielder Emmanuel Rivera.
The two exchanged roster spots once more two days ago after Baltimore DFA'd Rivera after only two games, and now Carlson has been sent back down again in what appears to be a move to clear a roster spot for outfielder Tyler O'Neil, who is slated to be reinstated from the IL this weekend.
Carlson, who signed a one-year deal with the O's this past offseason, has posted a .234 batting average and .650 batting average across 118 plate appearances at the big league level in 2025 so far.
He was pretty solid for the team early on in the campaign, but hit a rough patch over the first half of June which led to his benching and subsequent demotion.
Now with O'Neil slated to return from his short stay on the IL, Carlson has ended up on the short end of the stick once again.
This whirlwind of a week serves as a grim reminder of just chaotic life can be for the for pro ballplayers on these sorts of journeyman deals, as Carlson will now have to bide his time down in the minors, and hope another shot arises for him at the MLB level.
