Orioles Pounce on Top Talent to Restock System in Latest MLB Mock Draft
The Baltimore Orioles have seen their farm system ranking take a hit this year, but it’s not because they can’t identify talent.
The reason? Much of the talent that made the system No. 1 in baseball is now in the Majors. That includes players like Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, Jackson Holliday and Colton Cowser.
Yes, the O’s still have talent on the farm, notable futures stars like Coby Mayo, Samuel Basallo and Enrique Bradfield Jr. But Baltimore’s success means there is some bloom off the rose.
But decisions made this offseason can help with Baltimore’s draft fortunes.
The Baltimore Orioles enter this year’s MLB draft with three picks. The No. 19 selection is the one they received for where they finished in last year’s standings.
The other two? Well, those are coming from the signings of Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander. Per MLB, “If a team that loses a qualifying free agent is a revenue-sharing recipient and the free agent signs for at least $50 million, the team will be awarded a pick between the first round and Competitive Balance Round A.”
That means the Orioles will also select at No. 30 and No. 31.
So, what will the Orioles do? Baseball America attempted to figure it out.
The site’s prospect analysts did their own mock draft earlier this week and made selections for the first 40 picks on behalf of those teams that had a pick.
So, the Orioles loaded up. With the No. 19 overall pick the site assigned Arizona outfielder Brendan Summerhill. Baseball America wrote that the O’s tend to gravitate toward college outfielders with the ability to hit. Last year’s first-round pick fit that profile, too — Vance Honeycutt. Bradfield was also a college outfielder.
With the compensatory picks, the O’s received shortstop Brady Ebel from Corona (Calif.) High School at No. 30 and shortstop/right-handed pitcher Josh Hammond from Wesleyan Christian Academy in High Point, N.C., at No. 31.
Ebel is one of the youngest members of the draft class, but the site’s analyst report he has a smooth swing and a mature approach at the plate. The site sees Hammond as a future third baseman, but his pitching ability can’t be ruled out.
The 2025 MLB draft will be held Sunday and Monday, July 13-14, during All-Star Weekend in Atlanta.
Some factors that impact the draft order include the Dodgers, Mets and Yankees receiving a 10-pick penalty on their first picks for exceeding the second surcharge threshold of the Competitive Balance Tax.