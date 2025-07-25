Orioles Set to Open Rockies Series with Dean Kremer on Mound
Each day before the July 31 MLB trade deadline means a little more drama for the Baltimore Orioles.
The drama, of course, is not around who the Orioles might acquire. It’s around which players they’re willing to trade.
To this point, the only significant deal was for pitcher Bryan Baker, which brought the Orioles the pick they used to select prep outfielder Slater de Brun, who just signed for $4 million. The next moves are going to involve current players.
It’s amid the backdrop of Baltimore being sellers at the trade deadline that they will host the Colorado Rockies for a three-game series at Camden Yards starting on Friday.
Friday’s and Saturday’s games are set for 7:05 p.m. eastern. Sunday’s finale is set for 1:35 p.m. as the Rockies head to Cleveland for a three-game series.
The probables were posted to MLB.com’s pitching page.
Friday’s Starters
Baltimore will start right-hander Dean Kremer in Friday’s opener while the Rockies will counter with left-hander Kyle Freeland.
Kremer (8-7, 4.06) has been hot of late. In his last seven games (six starts) he is 3-1 with a 2.51 ERA, including 41 strikeouts and 11 walks in 43 innings. His last start, against Tampa Bay on Sunday, was a no decision. But he went seven innings for the second straight game.
Kremer has 94 strikeouts and 30 walks in 115.1 innings.
Freeland (2-10, 5.19) has also pitched well in his last seven starts, with a 2-3 record, a 4.28 ERA with 26 strikeouts and 12 walks in 40 innings. He won his second game of the season in his last outing, as he went six innings, allowing five hits and one run against three walks. He also struck out three.
Saturday’s Starters
On Saturday, Baltimore left-hander Trevor Rogers (3-1, 1.74) will face Colorado right-hander Antonio Senzatela (4-13, 6.41).
Rogers has been one of Baltimore’s most effective starters since he returned from an injury and was promoted back to the Majors.
In seven starts he has 35 strikeouts and 12 walks in 41.1 innings. He is 2-1 in his last three starts and has pitched at least six innings in each game.
Senzatela will make his 20th start and he has 52 strikeouts and 34 walks in 98.1 innings. He’s been the pitcher of record in six of his last seven starts, with a 3-3 record and a 5.94 ERA. That includes 19 strikeouts and 13 walks in 36.1 innings.
Sunday’s Starters
Sunday’s finale features Orioles right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano (7-5, 4.54) against Rockies left-hander Austin Gomber (0-4, 6.03).
Sugano has had an effective rookie season for Baltimore, even at 35 years old. He has 63 strikeouts and 26 walks in 103 innings. He has been hittable of late. He is 2-2 with a 7.88 ERA in his last seven games and he’s failed to reach six innings in two of his last three starts.
Gomber was activated from the 60-day injured list in June. Sunday will be his eighth start of the season. He has 20 strikeouts and seven walks in 34.1 innings. He has lost each of his last three outings.
