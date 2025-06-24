Orioles Sign Longtime Veteran Former Gold Glove Catcher to Bolster Depth
The Baltimore Orioles made a significant signing early Tuesday evening to bolster some depth.
As first reported by Jake Rill of MLB.com, the Orioles signed veteran catcher Jacob Stallings to a minor league deal just weeks after he was released by the Colorado Rockies.
Stallings has a decade of Major League experience and had an extended six-year stint with the Pittsburgh Pirates along with two seasons each first with the Miami Marlins then the last two years with the Rockies.
In 28 games this season, the 35-year-old was slashing a paltry .143/.217/.179, but last season was the best offensive campaign of his career.
During the 2024 season with Colorado, Stallings played 82 games and slashed .263/.357/.453 with nine home runs and 36 RBI.
In 2021 with the Pirates, Stallings won a Gold Glove and had a career-best 3.0 bWAR.
For his career, the defensive specialist owns a slash line of .234/.314/.344 with 33 home runs and 190 RBI in 561 games.
Whether or not he can actually contribute at the big league level remains to be seen, but Stallings brings an experienced presence to the organization both on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.
In all likelihood, he will report to Triple-A Norfolk where he could potentially be a mentor for top prospect Samuel Basallo before the young slugger heads to the Major Leagues.
Even in a worst case, Stallings brings some depth to an important position and becomes an intriguing name for fans to watch over the coming months.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.