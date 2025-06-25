Inside The Orioles

Orioles Slugger Mentioned As Target for Reds Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline

The Baltimore Orioles and Cincinnati Reds could come together on a trade ahead of the deadline.

Jun 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Ryan O'Hearn (32) hits an RBI single during the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Jun 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Ryan O'Hearn (32) hits an RBI single during the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Orioles have been playing better under interim manager Tony Mansolino, but their odds of making a run to the postseason remain incredibly long.

Baseball Reference gives them less than a 0.1% chance of qualifying for the postseason.

While they aren’t open for business yet, it feels like a matter of when, not if, the Orioles start making some moves as the most surprising seller ahead of the 2025 MLB trade deadline.

There are a few players on expiring contracts that should garner attention around the league from contenders looking to fortify their roster for the stretch run of the regular season and a potential deep run in October.

Arguably, the most valuable of those players is designated hitter Ryan O’Hearn.

He is currently leading all designated hitters in the voting for the American League All-Star Team, an honor that he has earned with his excellent performance on the field.

O’Hearn has a .305/.387/.480 slash line with 10 home runs and nine doubles, producing an OPS+ of 148 and bWAR of 1.7.

He has been the team’s most consistent hitter all season long and deserves a spot on the AL All-Star team.

However, there is certainly a chance that he isn’t representing Baltimore at the game, as teams around the league will be calling about his availability.

One of the teams he could be a fit for is the Cincinnati Reds, one of the many teams vying for a spot in the wild card race in the National League.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) has proposed a trade sending O’Hearn to the Reds in exchange for right-handed pitcher Chase Petty, left-handed pitcher Adam Serwinowski and shortstop Sammy Stafura.

“In return, the Orioles would get a power arm with triple-digit velocity (Petty); a solid southpaw prospect who has struck out 62 in 47 2/3 innings at High A this season (Serwinowski); and a 20-year-old shortstop prospect with second-round pedigree who has batted .275/.388/.442 this season in Low A,” the former MLB executive wrote.

This isn’t a deal that would help the Orioles much presently, but it would really improve their long-term outlook.

They are in desperate need of some pitching help, a box this trade would check off.

Currently, one of the least regarded farm systems in baseball, it would help replenish the team’s minor league system with some high-end talent.

That is what Baltimore needs to be looking for in the coming weeks: some prospects who have high ceilings being acquired in exchange for players who aren’t in the long-term plans on expiring contracts.

