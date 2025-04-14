Orioles Starting Pitcher Reportedly Being Scouted By Japanese and Korean Teams
A Baltimore Orioles pitcher that has had an uneven start to his career could go overseas after this season in an attempt at a fresh start with more money on the table.
In a recent piece highlighting the current state of MLB free agency, insider Bob Nightengale dropped an interesting nugget on Orioles starter Dean Kremer.
Kremer is reportedly being scouted by teams from Japan and Korea, with the potential to make more money overseas than in MLB next year.
The 29-year-old has had flashes of brilliance. His 3.23 ERA campaign back in 2022 was the best of his career, but is his only year with an ERA+ north of 100.
He was originally brought over from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Manny Machado trade back in 2018. He is the last remaining piece and could now be gone soon, too.
Kremer is under arbitration through the 2027 season, but could also be non-tendered before then if things don't turn around for him.
So far in 2025, through three starts, he has an ERA of 8.16 and is certainly not making himself look like someone that Baltimore cannot afford to lose.
The only pitch working for him right now is the curveball. He throws three different fastballs and all are getting hit with ease.
If he can make more money in either Japan or Korea, it might not be too bad of an idea to head over there.
Kremer doesn't have to look very far for an example of switching leagues saving someone's baseball career. Fellow Orioles hurler Albert Suarez is one of the most recent success stories.
Suarez had a slightly different path, but the end goal was the same. Find somewhere the maximize both money and opportunity.
He had a 4.51 ERA over his first two seasons, but ended up getting non-tendered back in 2017. This is the future that could be shaping up for Kremer, as mentioned before.
The Venezeula native had been taken in the Rule 5 draft after signing a minor league deal, but eventually elected free agency.
Suarez then signed with the Tokyo Yakult Swallows. He had a career 3.00 ERA over 40 games. He then signed with Samsung Lions of the KBO, where he became a starting pitcher at similar production.
After a 3.45 career ERA outside of MLB, he was given a chance by Baltimore and the rest is history. He has a 3.38 ERA this year.
Even if it does take Kremer a few years to get back to the Majors, it would be a solid choice to just cash in with the larger contract for now.
There is also the chance that he turns the ship around this season and plays himself into a better deal with the Orioles next season, not having to take a detour in his career.