Orioles Utility Man Linked To Giants As Possible Trade Deadline Upgrade
All signs are pointing to the Baltimore Orioles selling before the deadline.
If they aren't able to get red-hot and firmly put themselves back into the playoff picture, then the smart thing for the organization to do would be to trade away their best assets.
With plenty of players on the roster who could fetch a nice return, multiple names have been floated as possible targets of other teams around the league.
More News: Orioles Not Thinking About Promoting Top Prospect, Despite Adley Rutschman Injury
The latest was Ramon Urias.
In a piece for The Athletic, insiders Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon listed the utility man as someone the San Francisco Giants could go after.
"The Giants still need one more bat, ideally at second base, where they entered Thursday with the fourth-worst OPS in the majors. The closest thing to a second baseman in the first installment of The Athletic’s Top 30 trade candidates was the infielder at No. 29, Baltimore's Ramon Urias, who has played mostly third in his career," they wrote.
That would be an interesting trade.
Like they pointed out, Urias has mainly manned the hot corner during his Major League career with 340 appearances there. But he's also played second base the second-most times with 83 appearances.
More News: Orioles Place Star Catcher On 10-Day IL With Left Oblique Strain
Acquiring him could be a huge addition for the Giants.
However, that might not be the best trade partner for the Orioles considering San Francisco's farm system is one of the worst in the MLB.
With another year of club control remaining, Baltimore should theoretically be able to get a solid return for the versatile Gold Glove defender who also hits above the league average in OPS+.
More News: Orioles Future Is Murky With One of Lowest Rated Farm Systems in Baseball
If the Orioles go that route, then they will likely shop Urias around to multiple suitors, hoping to get as much value back as possible.
With the trade deadline just a little over a month away, needs for contending teams are starting to materialize, and if Baltimore finds themselves in a position where they should be selling, then their utility man could be someone who is on the move.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.