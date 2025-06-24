Orioles Veteran Starting Pitcher Named Potential Trade Target for Two NL Contenders
The Baltimore Orioles are a franchise many other teams around the league are patiently waiting to wave the white flag and open up for business.
With a record of 33-44 entering play on June 23, they don’t look the part of a playoff contender, sitting in last place of the American League East.
While they are open to being sellers ahead of the trade deadline, the time for them to accept that fate has not yet arrived as they are still holding onto slight hope of making a run.
With a 0.4% chance of making the postseason according to Baseball-Reference, that change could come any day.
Once it does, there are going to be a lot of calls placed to the Orioles because of how many great assets they have available to move.
One of the players who is going to garner interest from around the league is veteran starting pitcher, Zach Eflin.
Baltimore acquired him ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline from the Tampa Bay Rays and he was excellent upon his arrival.
In nine starts last year with the Orioles, Eflin went 5-2 with a 2.60 ERA across 55.1 innings, striking out 47 and recording a solid 1.8 bWAR.
This year, he has not been nearly as effective while also spending time on the injured list.
Through 11 starts, he has an ugly 5.46 ERA across 61 innings. His FIP of 5.53 paints just as ugly of a picture, and the 70 ERA+ that he has produced would tie a single-season low.
Despite the lack of success, he is someone contending teams are going to target because he seemingly brings good luck to whichever squad he is on. Eflin has pitched in the postseason three straight years for three different franchises; the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022, the Rays in 2023 and Baltimore last year.
Who could make a move for him ahead of the deadline for the second year in a row?
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report has mentioned two National League contenders as potential suitors for the veteran right-handed pitcher: the Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants.
Both teams could use a little bit of depth on their starting rotations.
The Cubs have been hit hard by injuries, losing Justin Steele to a season-ender. Shota Imanaga has been sidelined as well, but is slated to return this week.
The Giants dipped into their pitching depth to acquire Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox, trading Kyle Harrison and Jordan Hicks as part of the deal.
Eflin would operate as a middle-of-the-rotation arm for both squads, a role he is better suited for than as the quasi-ace of the Orioles.
