Tony Mansolino Hints That Multiple Top Orioles Prospects Could Debut This Year
The Baltimore Orioles are in a bit of a difficult spot when it comes to the remaining portion of the 2025 MLB season. With a 45-58 record to their name, they sit at the bottom of a competitive American League East and have started making moves heading before trade deadline.
The biggest question surrounding the team is how much they will sell before July 31 passes.
More News: Orioles Trade Gregory Soto To Mets in Exchange for Minor League Arms
But that's something the front office will be dealing with, as the players on the field are still competing every time they step onto the diamond.
Interim manager Tony Mansolino recently discussed the vision of the team and how they will look to handle the post-deadline matchups in front of them.
What Did Mansolino Have to Say About the Orioles' Strategy?
"We’re still gonna try to go out there and win games with whoever’s in the building. What it’ll probably do is create more opportunities for guys who maybe haven’t gotten them in the past. I don’t think you’ve seen that here the last couple years," he said, per Roch Kubatko of MASN.
More News: Orioles Slugger Cedric Mullins Could Be Great Fit for NL Contender
This is a good mentality to have, especially for an interim manager whose job relies upon how he handles the remaining games in the second half.
While this season has been disappointing, there are now opportunities for the organization to see some of those younger players like Mansolino alluded to, getting a better sense of how they might perform at the big league level.
"...you’ve seen some prospects get blocked in a sense, right, because it’s hard to play over guys who are playing good and playing on winning teams. And maybe some of those guys have been shipped off in trades. And I think now you kind of enter a different scenario where some of those prospects possibility get an opportunity to come play in the big leagues, which is a very normal cycle for every team," he added.
More News: Orioles Slugger Ryan O'Hearn Predicted To Be Dealt Before Trade Deadline
Selling some of the veterans in trades to new teams seems to be the direction Baltimore will take in the next week.
Focusing more on the development of prospects and trying to get them accustomed to the MLB level would be a positive heading into the 2026 season, as it provides a platform to build from rather than relying on free agency.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.