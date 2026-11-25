We love the Freddy Peralta signing.

We championed it. We love the pitcher’s quality, durability and makeup. We would make this exchange – erratic Trevor Rogers to the Cubs in exchange for Peralta and a compensatory pick – a million times over. If it doesn’t work out, there will be no Monday morning QB-ing from these parts.

We get it. And his playoff profile puts it over the top for us, because it would be nice to win a playoff game or playoff series more than once every 20 years.

He pitches with joy and verve, and this regime has preferred dour cyborgs. He's a beloved teammate. He's a leader. (Now add a legit lefty to complete this rotation).

But, of course, this being baseball and especially pitching, it’s always a gamble.

There will be variance and these are human beings and it’s an extraordinarily unnatural motion, throwing a baseball overhand, and things happen. Especially, with Mike Elias in charge for going on a decade – with a beyond-suspect history – things generally happen for the worst. So we do need to at least acknowledge where the Orioles, given their terrible track record in player development, could fail to get the best out of Freddy P and have him look more like the searching starter he was with the Mets in the first half of the season, and far less like the ace who rediscovered his groove with the genius Rays and ended up ALCS MVP, pitching Tampa to the World Series.

If problems arise, it could well be in this regard, with these factors things Elias and the Orioles must govern:

Dome Factors

There is some chatter in the industry about Peralta’s vertical break on his fastball, with is league average overall and was even in his struggles last year, being aided by having a dome as his home in Milwaukee and Tampa. The wind factors and drag and all of that are out the window and it certainly aids pitchers and some would claim it helped Peralta a little more than some others.

Was it mere happenstance that the Rays wanted him and he immediately thrived there for a multitude of reasons (more on that in a minute)? In his career home/road splits (which does include a blip with Citi Field but mostly home = indoor) there are significant differentials.

Home: 45-25, 3.24 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, .250 BABIP

Road: 35-28, 4.25 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, .290 BABIP

That’s not just noise, and he should be lined up to maximize indoor appearances if nothing else.

Rays' Secret Sauce

Oct 19, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) reacts in the locker room after defeating the Cleveland Guardians to advance to the World Series in game six of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Orioles are opposite the Rays in terms of pitching evaluation and development. Elias paid a very steed price to land Shane Baz from Tampa last year and made no real strides with him and he was a league average, no 3.5 starter and that’s likely what he will be. Can the O’s continue with the corrective measures Peralta made with Tampa after sporting an ERA of 4.95?

Here’s what to watch for:

The Rays cut down on Peralta’s windup, got him into the stretch and that added extension to his delivery and life and ride on his fastball. Seems like something that should be reinforced here.

Tampa had him alter his pitch mix in a major way, going through throwing a first-pitch fastball 64% of the time to 12%. That’s not a typo. He went from throwing his change 21% of the time to 30% of the time. Again, not a typo. It worked brilliantly and propelled him into playoff success and, ultimately, to this contract after struggling for months in New York.

All of this helped his fastball “play-up” to 95 mph. This guy is a thinker and not a thrower, anyway, and we are praying the Orioles are trying to steal the Rays playbook here. Of course, in a game of adjustments and corrections it’s more than fair to wonder about the infrastructure Peralta will receiver here.

If these things end up being more difficult to carry over than not, that could be quite problematic, especially if the dome/outdoor factors become more telling as he ages.

Swing And Miss

Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta allowed one run on two hits with two walks and 10 strikeouts in a dominant performance against the Angels on Sept. 16 at American Family Field. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Peralta has been able to be his own best buddy on the mound, with a top 25 K-rate among all MLNB starters the last three years (over 10 per 9 innings). But he’s firmly in his 30s now, he will likely be pitching with the worst defensive team behind him he has ever been associated with before – that is how Elias builds teams until proven otherwise – and he’s going to have to fend for himself mow.

Strikeouts will be at a premium. And that took a major downturn in 2026. Some projections, like our buddy Dan Szymborski's ZIPS model at Fangraphs.com, believe that will lead to an ERA surge (despite that project Dan, a lifelong O’s fan, campaigned enthusiastically for Freddy P on “The Daily Flock”). We are hopeful it was more a biproduct of moving to three org in a matter of months after a career spent in one spot:

2024 K-Rate: 27.6% 2025 K-Rate: 28.2% 2026 K-Rate: 21.4% (22.1% NYM/19.7% TB)

Wear And Tear

Oct 26, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) hands the ball to manager Kevin Cash (16) during a pitching change against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning in game three of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of age … Peralta being a horse who is in tremendous shape and knows his body and always hits the post and knows how to maintain through the offseason is amazing, But Father Time is undefeated.

The fact that he has been basically automatic for 28 starts and 165+ innings since becoming a full-time starter makes him so attractive, but this is pitching and people breakdown. He is abasically a year-and-a-half older than Rogers. Maximizing these next three years is everything; newsflash: none of these starter deals age well in the final 30-40 starts.

He has a natural delivery and easily repeats and took to the mechanical adjustments with the Rays right away, but the Brewers and Rays are geniuses at this stuff; Baltimore’s training and sports science and rehab and recovery have been the dregs. They added to this staff very recently. Fingers crossed.

Hopefully it pays off. It should. If it does not, the ability to make corrections and adjustments will likely play a huge role, as this organization has routinely failed its players.

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