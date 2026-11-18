The Orioles are up to their old tricks. Using their pals in the media to get you to believe they are something they’re simply not.

It’s the same grift every year, just change the names. The proverbial runner-up. Oh-so-close to spending real money like a team that actually cares about winning might. Meanwhile, proven baseball failure Mike Elias and his new fake “GM” ran to every microphone they could find to disavow free agency, and genuflect outwardly to president of baseball operations Catie Griggs, who recently fired Mr. Splash and The Oriole Bird to make it clear to everyone just how tough times are for the private equity billionaires who own the team.

Don’t fall for the subterfuge, even if the most reputable scoop jockeys and water-carriers are pushing it.

On the heels of the Orioles being mentioned as real suitors for free-agent outfielder Randy Arozarena, we get the coup de grace courtesy of ESPN, with breathless reporting about the Orioles maybe/probably/of course not really surging into the top 10 in MLB spending. This ahead of a lockout David Rubenstein has been talking about like a hardliner from the moment he bought the team, all while running payrolls below what Peter Angelos did.

Buyer Beware

Jun 28, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles owner David Rubenstein stands with Bird on top of the dugout during the seventh inning stretch against the Texas Rangers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Pay it no mind until given an actual reason to. View it through the lens of Kyle Tucker and Framber Valdez and the Garrett Crochet trade and all the other baloney they’ve peddled that never happened and was never going to happen. Like the fake extensions to Corbin Burnes that were never going to move the needle and that the Cy Young winner publicly laughed at. Like the entirety of Elias’s laughingstock tenure here.

Look at it as a blatant ploy to try to sell tickets and curry favor while they still can – with he league about to go dark in December – and make you think something has changed. Look at it as the games they play behind the scenes, while Elias, when he has to address any of this in the light of day, is quick to remind you he once signed a 1B/DH for $30M/year and Baltimore baseball fans should be good with that for the foreseeable future.

Pay plenty of attention to the stories laying out the case for David Peterson or Matthew Boyd or Kris Bubic – That’s The Elias Way – and treat the rest of this transactional garbage as the lame fodder it has always been. It's always been a ruse; no reason to think differently now.

This is one topic concerning this lost franchise I’d love to be wrong about. Would thoroughly enjoy having to issue an mea culpa if they actually do what we all know they easily could do – and run a $200M payroll – but we all should know who we are dealing with by now, and the games they play.

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