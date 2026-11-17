The Orioles blew any chance to buy low on former top starting pitcher Trevor Rogers faded years ago, and he officially rejected their qualifying offer Tuesday (according to reports), formally becoming an free agent.

The QO was a procedural move Orioles failed baseball exec Mike Elias made to secure potential draft pick compensation when Rogers departs; that’s also what they whispered to the media over the summer when Elias – as is always the case - failed to sell on Rogers at the trade deadline. He would get more with this eventual draft pick, that’s the game they were playing, and the odds of the Orioles signing Rogers now are beyond bleak.

Besides, Elias is already running to the media and crying poor at the GM meetings last week. This despite being backed by some of the richest private equity billionaires on the planet (David Rubenstein doesn't really want to win; just make a return on investment). And now Elias is getting linked to a lowest value-play starting pitchers on the market, which is where he wants to be.

Furthermore, the national media is making it clear that, after Tarik Subal at the highest-reaches of the market, Rogers is slated to do quite well and perhaps earn over $100M on a five-year deal, with projections no worse than $76-$80M over four years; he’s quite likely as good as gone. And for that sort of investment at this point, given how cheaply this team will operate, he should be gone. We’re fine with it.

And as always we‘ve had a plan in place for this day … because this day was always coming. Landing a legit lefty starter is a necessity this offseason and this is the order they should proceed.

1. Trade For Shane McClanahan

Aug 22, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan (18) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We’ve made the case over and over this offseason, and really since late summer. He is a Cy Young arm, he’s already had the major surgery, he does carry injury concerns but is also a one-year, very cheap rental in his last year of arbitration. He loves pitching at Camden Yards and he loves pitching in the AL East and he’s from Baltimore.

Everyone I have suggested this to, whether on “The Daily Flock” or elsewhere – Mike Bordick, Dan Szymborski , Jim Duquette – loves it for the O’s. Elias loves making trades with the Rays, and yeah, they always unmask and expose him, but I’m willing to give it one more try for an arm this special from the left side.

2. Get Eduardo Rodriguez With Ketel Marte

Aug 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

More and more people in the industry are coming around to what we first posited over the weekend (right here) – Marte and the Orioles are a great trade match, on a lot of levels. Maybe soon they’ll come to see that the D-Backs including a 33-year old lefty who also has deep roots to Baltimore (and the AL East) can help them get more value than what Marte will bring on his own after going AWOL on Arizona last season.

Add Eduardo Rodriquez to the mix and the Snakes can away with Jackson Holliday or Jordan Westburg to replace Marte at second base in Arizona, as well as a potential nice outfield bat like Colton Cowser or Dylan Beavers (or others) and a pitcher with starting upside in MLB now like Luis DeLeon or Trey Gibson or Cade Povich.

Elias should be going back to them with multiple proposals and options and buckets of players to pick from in order to check off two major boxes at once. Let's see this show up in some Orioles rumors/trade scuttlebutt.

3. Do What They Always Do

Sep 23, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Kris Bubic (40) delivers against the San Diego Padres in the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This would be a middling starter in the $10M-$18M range who he only had to make a one-year commitment to. Somewhere, he needs a lefty – whether diving for value or making a real splash. Of the options the Orioles are being linked to, Kris Bubic looks like the best play to me as a cheaper free agent ; Matthew Boyd and David Peterson are utterly uninspiring even by Elias’s pathetic standards and this is a very shallow free-agent pitching market and very limited on the left side.

Which is why Rogers will get more elsewhere that Elias will ever pay for him, while history tells us with Elias picking the player the odds of that comp pick turning in to anything at all are quite negligible.

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