Orioles Score Once In Final Three Games Of Red Sox Series, Have Now Lost 6 In A Row

The Orioles scored a run Sunday.

Sadly for this suspect outfit, very much the product of the inept baseball executive who put them together and should have been fired years ago, that constitutes progress. Not nearly enough progress, mind you, and once again the O’s displayed no verve or energy or will to fight though adversity and they mustered a total of one rum.

So after losing 1-0 to Boston and then 5-0 to Boston the Red Sox completed their four-game sweep at Camden Yards with a 3-1 victory. Baltimore – always a fraudulent operation with massive issues hitting, fielding and running the bases – showed all of its warts through this series and on Sunday, too. They dropped a sixth-straight game since climbing to .500 (69-75), they have driven in eight runs in the first six innings of their last seven games and both their top exec, Mike Elias, and their manager, Craig Albernaz, are being exposed as fools and charlatans on a daily basis.

“Of all the blows we’ve taken this year,” said Albernaz, “this is by far the biggest … We have to move on and get ready for Cleveland coming in.”

Rather than battle for a lost season since coming home from a nine-game road trip, they just wilt. Recent waiver claim Luis Robert Jr. went on the Injured List with a hamstring issue that will likely end his short stint here (nice try!), Rece Hinds is the latest AAAA player to get prime at bats amid a failed eight-year rebuild and the lack of offensive production is beyond shameful.

Once again they barely put anyone on base or made a starting pitcher work (Payton Tolle) sweat, as he struck out 12 in six innings (swing and miss is The Elias Way). They’ve scored 20 runs in their last 11 games against AL East teams, and went 18 innings without scoring in this series until lefty-mashers Coby Mayo and Christian Encarnacion-Strand strung together first inning doubles.

“He’s going to shove the fastball down your throat,” Albernaz said of Tolle, “and you’ve got to be ready for it … We couldn’t get anything going against him, or pretty much all series.”

And that was it. They’ve scored 15 runs in the last 56 innings and it’s only getting worse, now four games off the Wild Card pace. They refuse to adjust their approach to what the game dictates, they are a selfish team with shared flaws, and the awful strikeout rates point to their lack of direction and corrections.

New Lineup, Same Results

Albernaz dropped Gunnar Henderson (.220 average, .703 OPS) back to fifth in the lineup, where he belongs, Pete Alonso remains in a funk with two more strikeouts and since he stopped hitting the team has collapsed. Unfortunately, Albernaz left Henderson – who should have been moved to third base a long time ago - at shortstop; he booted a routing backhand play in the second with two outs and starter Kyle Bradish hung a slider to Eli White for a three-run homer.

"Gunnar makes that play all the time," the manager said.

Henderson racked up his 16th error, the Orioles pushed their MLB lead in unearned runs, and we got more of the fundamentally disgusting baseball that defines everything Elias touches. And when Hinds managed to hit a leadoff double in the fifth, he immediately got picked off second on a back-pick from ex-Oriole catcher Adley Rutschman (a thorn in this series), because of course he did (only time a leadoff guy got on for them Sunday).

But just remember, the private equity guys who bought the team told you Elias is a baseball genius and this was a playoff team.

Bradish Is Breaking

Hey, at least Albernaz wasn’t totally asleep in the dugout today and when it was clear Bradish was in trouble he yanked him after four innings. Bradish has lost his command, he’s doubled the innings he threw in 2024 and 2025 combined due to Tommy John surgery and he needs to be backed off down the stretch, which was obviously going to be the case months ago.

Bradish, signed to a $100M extension, walked four in four innings, and needed 85 pitches to record 12 outs. He’s failed to go more than five innings in five of his last eight starts and he’s not getting much swing and miss.

"I couldn’t let him go back out with the pitch count," Albernaz said.

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