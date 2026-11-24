Trevor Rogers was never going to be in Baltimore in 2027.

Orioles failure of baseball operations Mike Elias was never serious about signing him, Rogers spoke repeatedly through the season about how little effort the Orioles make to extend him, and he was always going to hit free agency. Elias was silly not to trade him at the deadline but was fixated on landing a compensatory draft pick for him (in 2027, for a kid who will be years away from ever doing anything) and that’s where this was always going.

Everything else was noise. Elias sells high on no one – that’s The Elias Way – and Rogers ends up as someone who was supposed to key the 2024 playoff push at the deadline who ended up in AAA a few weeks later who never threw a pitch in anything that could be considered a big game in his Orioles’ career. And he gave away the career of Kyle Stowers for that.

Typical Elias.

I’m fine with Rogers moving on and he was always going to get overpaid in this shallow market and when Tarik Skubal got $400M, Rogers was going to do even better than many expected. And Elias was never giving any pitcher a five-year deal, let alone Rogers.

So where does that leave the O’s? Well, the desperately need a lefty, and they should focus on Kris Bubic among the typical bargain basement bins Elias loves shopping in. If he signed Matthew Boyd, that’s a guaranteed bust. He doesn’t have the guts to do what needs to be done and trade with the Rays for Shane McClanahan, and as it stands right now, he has one of the worst rotations in MLB.

For a guy who loves finishing 20 games off the pace in the AL East, it’s entirely on brand.

Current Rotation

Aug 8, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Kyle Bradish (38) throws to the plate against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How are thinks looking right now?

Kyle Bradish: If he can regain the command of his slider he could be much better than a year ago. His control was a major issue in his first game back from Tommy John surgery, which is normal.

Shane Baz: He is a mid-rotation innings eater; way more in common with ex-Oriole Dean Kremer that anyone you want fronting a rotation. Can’t pitch off his fastball enough and I have a feeling the predilection for giving up the longball will return in 2027. Needs an elite catcher to work with him and keep him steady, but Elias doesn’t believe in that.

Brandon Young: Profiles much more as a 4/5 than 3/4. Prime candidate for regression though I do like his ability to throw multiple fastballs and get some swing and miss doing it. An overachiever with the right mentality, but limited upside. The odds of these three staying fully healthy again next year is close to nil.

Trey Gibson: Gulp. Yeah. Seriously. Kid could not throw a strike at all, ever, for most of his first stints in the majors but had a decent final start in garbage time of the season. Probably more of a pen arm when it’s all said and done.

Luis De Leon: I like this kid a lot, and he’s a lefty with real upside but is also very young and very raw and was bled in as a relief arm. Cade Povich would be the other option here but, man, if you are down to options this bleak you might as well go with the kid who could be something over Povich, who has barely been a placeholder in this player development apparatus.

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