Mike Elias is entering his ninth season undermining baseball in Baltimore.

It’s an unfortunately long run and it’s been devoid of a single playoff victory and rarely, even, a playoff lead. And it’s running thin on homegrown players who matter at all and has been a complete and utter failure to anyone paying attention except the only people who matter, the private equity billionaires who own the franchise and run it like an investment and not a team burning to win.

Which explains another offseason, barely underway, in which the same silly games are being played in the media – oh, runner’s up for Dustin May! – by the same sycophants willing to troll people for clicks and “content,” keep in mind this part of a front office grift to make fans think they are doing something new or bold or different. Until proven otherwise. That’s The Elias Way, and it’s been empowered and emboldened by Davis Rubenstein.

Sure, they are dying to run a top 10 payroll they just can’t get anyone to take their money. Whatever.

We can quantify the misery that Elias has bestowed upon people who care about baseball in this city by looking at their rampant player development failures and their laughable comments about “liftoff” from May of 2022. We know they are a bottom 10 team in baseball since June 21, 2024, and we know they are 39 games out of first place, collectively, in the AL East, the last two years.

But it might be most bleak, and most scary, to look at this nine-season run and simply note who Elias has backed the most. Which players played the most innings and got the most plate appearances at each position (including DH)? How many guys who were supposed to be placeholders for a year or two, now a decade into this, are the ones we had to watch the most in Birdland?

How many of this overhyped crop of draft picks and prospects – the ones he crowed about being the envy of baseball around 2021 and 2022 and 2023 – even made an impact here? How many did he fail to play soon enough, or nearly enough, favoring no-upside vets instead? And when those men who played the most – Austin Hays and Cedric Mullins and Ryan Mountcastle and Ramon Urias and Anthony Santander – left, did he sell high on any of them or extract value for them, or just give them away?

It’s impossible to justify him being employed looking at this list; this was supposed to be 2-4 year turnaround and it’s become a decade-long scam. Here are your games played leaders of the Elias Error:

Catcher

Sep 30, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles catcher Pedro Severino (28) celebrates a win after a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Adley Rutschman: 418 G (47 HR – 193 RBI) wRC+ 112

Pedro Severino: 224 G (27 – 98) wRC+ 89

Skinny: He waited to long to call Rutschman up, manipulating service time on a guy he was never going to extend, anyway. Waited too long to trade him and absolutely co-signs a remarkable two-year descent in every aspect of play before selling him to Boston. It’s disgusting how much Severino got shoved down our throats: he cost John Means a perfect game and Elias has been beyond fraudulent evaluating and addressing this position. (James McCann, who started Game 1 of a playoff series behind the dish, rightfully, ahead of Rutschman, is third here).

First Base

Apr 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle (6) takes ground balls before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ryan Mountcastle: 471 G (71 – 267) wRC+ 109

Ryan O’Hearn: 160 G (17 – 80) wRC+ 106

Skinny: Given all the alleged sluggers Elias over-drafted and dudes who couldn’t play third base or the outfield, to make his signature free agent signing a 1B/DH pushing his mid 30s, a full eight years into his rebuild, explains his vast and sweeping failures. O’Hearn was dealt for a prospect package that won’t amount to much – maybe Boston Bateman will be a relief arm – and he should have dealt Mountcastle when he was slugging 30 homers, especially if he was going to butcher left field twice.

Second Base

Sep 27, 2020; Buffalo, New York, USA; Baltimore Orioles second baseman Hanser Alberto (57) and Baltimore Orioles shortstop Pat Valaika (74) embrace to celebrate the victory after the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Sahlen Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Jackson Holliday: 276 G (28 – 95) wRC+ 82

Hanser Alberto: 135 G (11 – 47) wRC+ 76

Skinny: Yeah this makes catcher look great. Another 1-1 who doesn’t have a position and is now 1200 plate appearances into his MLB career and should be dealt ASAP. Elias could never figure it out in the infield and tried with Rougned Odor (at least he was fun) and Adam Frazier. It’s where Jordan Westburg needs to go if he can ever stay healthy and if he isn’t dealt. Yuck.

Shortstop

Sep 20, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo (3) runs off of the field during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gunnar Henderson: 531 G (88 – 258) wRC+ 126

Jorge Mateo: 217 G (23 – 92) wRC+ 76

Skinny: Landing Henderson with the second pick he made atop the 2019 second round was his sharpest move; not moving him to third base or finding a way to reach him during a 1 ½ year tailspin is rough. He should be dealt now with two years of control; Royals ability to extend Bobby Witt Jr – one pick after Adley – makes it all worse.

Third Base (Impossible But True)

Jun 30, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Baltimore Orioles third baseman Ramon Urias (29) catches ball hit by Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ramon Urias: 339 G (36 –149) wRC+ 111

Rio Ruiz: 164 G (20- 73) wRC+ 82

Skinny: All the infielders he drafted who allegedly were going to be great at third if they couldn’t handle short in MLB, only to get a SS who should have been at 3B in Henderson and a bunch of try-hard guys at the hot corner. This is hard to stomach at a premium position and it was nauseating how long he held on to Urias like he was some kind of amazing find.

Right Field

Sep 24, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander (25) scores a run during the fourth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Anthony Santander: 461 G (106 – 289) wRC+ 120

Austin Hays: 107 G (16 – 55) wRC+ 118

Skinny: Let Santander walk and had a chance to sell Hays off an All Star start and failed. All those drafts and all those college outfielders and none of them could play left or center – because player development and teaching basic outfield skills is impossible for this franchise – but not one home grown guy could play 110 games in right? Come on man.

Center Field

Jul 13, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins during the 2021 MLB All Star Game between the American League and the National League at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Cedric Mullins: 671 G (96 – 308) wRC+ 110

Colton Cowser: 181 G (24 – 55) wRC+ 85

Skinny: It was clear this front office never appreciated Mullins, but they also couldn’t find anything close to a CF anywhere else. Had a chance to sell on him after a 30/30 year and ended up keeping him ‘til bitter end, never making a contract offer, and getting Anthony Nunez for him. Only bat that showed up in playoffs and they had him batting like 8th - clown franchise, bro. Wanna hear something wild? Leody Taveras is third on this list.

Left Field

Jun 25, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays (21) catches a first inning fly ball against the Cleveland Guardians at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Hays: 357 G (43 – 144) wRC+ 104+

Cowser: 157 G (24 – 78) wRC+ 110

Skinny: Elias doesn’t have anyone on the current roster who looks up for the task of manning Sig’s Wall in left in Camden Yards. This has been a wasteland since Hays flashed power before they began moving the wall around. The fact that Dwight Smith Jr. is third on this list is sickening and he and Severino were two of the many vastly-flawed players who were hardest to watch throughout this ordeal. An ordeal, by the way, that’s far from turning around anytime soon.

Designated Hitter

Jul 27, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Trey Mancini (16) runs out a ninth inning single against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Rutschman: 145 G (21-76) wRC+ 125

Trey Mancini 135 G (19 – 67) wRC+ 122

Skinny: Too bad Rutschman, from June 21, 2024, til he as dealt, led the O’s in DH PAs and was one of the least effective hitters in MLB doing it. Mancini could have helped those young teams, but Elias thought he found a steal from the Astros in Chayce McDermott. As has been almost exclusively the case about everything he’s done on the job, Elias was categorically wrong.