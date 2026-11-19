With all eyes on the San Diego Padres as the baseball world waits to see how — and how much — their new ownership group spends in free agency, Jose E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones just made a massive investment of a very different kind.

Sportico reports the Padres owners are buying the Los Angeles Sparks from Mark Walter for $750 million. Walter, the Los Angeles Dodgers chairman, purchased the WNBA franchise in 2014.

For Feliciano and Jones, shattering sale-price records for professional sports teams is becoming a habit. The reported purchase price of the Sparks would set a WNBA record. Feliciano and Jones set an MLB record by agreeing to purchase the Padres for $3.9 billion, a sale that closed in August.

In this case, Feliciano had a previous relationship with Walter that might have facilitated the sale.

Feliciano co-founded the Clearlake Capital Group, which manages $185 billion in assets, principally in technology, consumer business and industrial sectors. Clearlake was part of the group that acquired the EPL soccer team Chelsea FC in 2022 along with Walter and Todd Boehly — Walter's business partner in the Dodgers, Sparks and other ventures.

Sportico reports that Feliciano and Jones are adding the Sparks to their personal investment portfolio, not Clearlake's, just as they did with the Padres.

Walter previously sold his majority stake in the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers and agreed to sell his stake in Chelsea amid an investigation into loans made by his insurance companies. Walter told the California Post on Oct. 28 that he will not sell the Dodgers "no matter what."

Transferring ownership of the Sparks to Feliciano and Jones would need to be officially approved by the WNBA. For fans who are concerned that the Padres' owners won't have any money left over for free agents, Sportico is not reporting that any checks have cleared.

Still, the timing is a remarkable coincidence. MLB is expected to lock out 40-man roster players on Dec. 1, when the current Collective Bargaining Agreement expires. Assuming that happens, it will effectively freeze any major league transactions until the lockout resolves.

That means the Padres have 12 days to sign free agents to major league contracts, a deadline that is stirring a frenzy of activity behind the scenes across baseball.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.