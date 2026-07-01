Fernando Tatis Jr Surprisingly High on Padres' All-Time Home Run List

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. officially broke out of his power outage on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, hitting two home runs.

While the Padres did go on to lose the game, it was a good sign to see Tatis' home run swing break through after many struggles this season. With the home runs, Tatis passed Phil Nevin for sole possession of fourth place on the Padres' all-time home run list.

Tatis now has 157 home runs in his career, sitting only behind Manny Machado (210), Nate Colbert (163) and Adrián González (161). The star reflected on what it means to him to be so high on the Padres' all-time list.

"That's special, man," Tatis said. "I'm grateful, especially for the opportunity this team has given me to play this game every single day. I don't take it for granted. I just go out there and try to perform every single time."

Tatis has been the catalyst for the Padres over the years as the team has made the playoffs in four of the previous six seasons. While San Diego hasn't been able to get over the hump of winning a title, Tatis has been a leader for this group.

Even Tatis' teammates understand what an accomplishment this is for the veteran. Slugger Gavin Sheets weighed in on the surprising placement that Tatis now has on the list.

"It says a lot," Sheets said. "[Tatis is] a special player. As young as he is to be that high on the list — obviously he's got a lot of time left and a lot of great memories to make."

Tatis has been struggling heavily with his power this season, with him not hitting his first home run of the year until May 30. This has been one of the stranger patterns emerging for the Padres this season, but Tatis has started to round out his game of late.

Overall, Tatis has hit .284 with five home runs and 33 runs batted in, while posting an OPS of .728. His numbers still aren't where they need to be, but he is very much trending in the right direction.

In June, Tatis hit .318 with four home runs, 15 RBIs and an OPS of .865. Now, it's up to the rest of the offense to join Tatis' hot streak.

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