Padres Tabbed as Best Fit for All-Star Starting Pitcher at Trade Deadline

As the MLB trade deadline approaches, the San Diego Padres need a lot of help across the roster.

The biggest needs of the team come are adding more offensive help and helping to bolster the starting rotation. Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller has his work cut out for him this summer, but he's been known to never back down from a challenge.

With multiple needs, the Padres are in a tough spot due to a limited number of assets in the farm system. The Padres will need to prove themselves over the coming weeks if the team is to go down the buyer route rather than being sellers.

San Diego has been linked with a few All-Stars already this season, but the pathway for the team remains unknown. The Padres could go all-in, or Preller could decide to punt the season and look ahead towards next year.

MLB writer Mike Axisa of CBS Sports seems to believe the Padres will be buyers, as he named them as the best fit for ace Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins ahead of the deadline. Ryan has been rumored to be on the move again this summer, with San Diego being a potential landing spot for his services.

Case for the Padres to Trade for Joe Ryan

Ryan has been linked with the Padres previously, and he could help fill in the major hole in the starting rotation. The right-hander has continued to build off his breakout 2025 season, being named to his second All-Star Game this year.

Overall, Ryan has recorded an ERA of 2.85 over 20 starts, throwing 110.1 innings for Minnesota. Ryan has elite strikeout stuff on the mound, having punched out 128 batters so far this year.

The 30-year-old has excellent analytical numbers as well, making him a likely target for many front offices. Ryan is ranked in the 98th percentile in terms of Pitching Run Value, the 82nd percentile in expected ERA and the 90th percentile for walk percentage.

The right-hander has a six-pitch mix that he uses, including a dynamic split-finger and knuckle curve. Ryan has emerged as one of the elite pitchers in MLB, and any team could use his services.

Additionally, Ryan wouldn't be a rental, as he's under team control for the 2027 season. Thus, the Padres would have an ace on the staff for next year no matter what happens with Michael King and Nick Pivetta this offseason (both can hit free agency).

Ryan could become the face of this rotation for the stretch run of 2026, while helping the team build for the future. Preller could also look to flip Ryan next season if the Padres were to spiral again, giving the franchise an opportunity to acquire more prospects.

Overall, Ryan feels like one of the better options that the Padres should consider going after at the trade deadline if they choose to be buyers. Ryan has electric stuff on the mound, and with the World Series goal of the Padres, the right-hander is exactly the type of pitcher that they need.

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