Padres Linked to 2 Royals Relievers in Potential Blockbuster Trade

Despite the San Diego Padres having one of the better bullpens in all of baseball, the front office is still expected to go after more help at the upcoming trade deadline.

With the goal of the Padres winning a World Series title, the team wants to make sure that they have enough arms for the stretch run of the season.

Closer Mason Miller has taken on a heavy workload for the Padres this season, and he's spoken about how it has impacted his ability on the mound. So, it appears the Padres could look into bringing some help into the bullpen.

This could be for a splash move, such as star Aroldis Chapman of the Boston Red Sox, whom the Padres have reportedly been eyeing. But it could also be for lesser-known names, with insider Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune mentioning two relief pitchers from the Kansas City Royals.

"But another high-leverage arm — preferably a left-hander — seems likely. It might be a big name like Aroldis Chapman, who figures to be available. It could be one of the Royals’ lefties, Daniel Lynch IV or former Padre Matt Strahm," Acee wrote.

Case for Daniel Lynch IV

Lynch has been with the Royals for his entire career, and he is currently having a career season. Due to this, the price to land the left-hander could be high, but his ability could make it worthwhile.

On the year, Lynch has recorded an ERA of 1.93 over 23.1 innings of work.

Lynch is under team control for two more seasons following the 2026 season, so he could help solidify the bullpen for multiple years. The lefty pitcher has a five-pitch mix, with his worst pitch being his fastball this season.

Case for Matt Strahm

Strahm played for the Padres between 2018 and 2021, so the two sides know each other well. The left-hander has been good in his first season with the Royals, posting an ERA of 3.86 in 17 appearances.

If the Padres want more depth, Strahm could make sense since he can eat innings for his club. The left-hander will also be a free agent at the end of the season, so the Padres wouldn't be tied to any long-term money.

Strahm also has a five-pitch mix, including a nasty slider that he uses to confuse hitters. On the season, batters are hitting just .188 on the slider, and he throws it 29.2% of the time.

Due to the familiarity, Strahm could be a decent option for the Padres to consider going after. The veteran also wouldn't be too expensive to land, giving the team a chance to add him and potentially someone else for depth purposes.

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