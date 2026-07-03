Craig Stammen Reveals What Padres Must Do to Avoid 'Disaster'

Similar to Molly Hatchet's 1979 single that remained on the Billboard Hot 100 charts for 10 weeks, many around the baseball world believe that the San Diego Padres are "Flirtin' with Disaster."

The Padres are back at an even .500 with the calendar now in July. The team's starting pitching situation is abysmal and the offense has the lowest batting average and OPS in the sport.

First-year manager Craig Stammen likely believed that his first July at the helm would have a different feel to it, especially for a team that racked up 90 wins the season prior. The reality is that the first day of July was spent losing to the Chicago Cubs, 23-3, to cap off the fifth consecutive loss for his club.

On the second day of July, the Padres watched a 6-0 lead evaporate against the division-rival Los Angeles Dodgers, who scored 12 unanswered runs to move to 5-2 against San Diego this season.

Stammen recently spoke on what is hopefully the worst point of the season, and how the team needs to turn things around quickly.

“They’re going as poorly as they can right now, and we’ve got to find a way to dig deep, dig our way out of that hole," Stammen said. "I think there’s some grit on this team, and we’ve got to dig deep for that, still believe in ourselves, stay positive enough that we will get out of it. If we get negative, we turn on each other, start pointing fingers, that’s when it’ll turn into disaster. And I’m not going to be doing that.”

For a team that has been nicknamed the "grit squad" in seasons past, it is in the Padres' DNA to play the role of underdogs. Especially living in the shadow of the back-to-back defending champions who play about two hours North of Petco Park, it is certainly a unique situation to be in.

As things currently sit, the Padres are three games out of the final wild-card spot in the National League. There are 76 more opportunities to change this and get back to October.

Though right-hander Nick Pivetta still has no timetable to return, and Joe Musgrove still a few weeks behind Pivetta to make his 2026 debut, perhaps the offense can start to wake up at the perfect time.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is heating up as he had a .318 batting average and four home runs in June, and Manny Machado hit six home runs for the second month in a row.

A lot can happen before the Aug. 3 trade deadline, but only the Padres will be able to answer the question of whether or not they are able to dig themselves out of this hole.

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