Padres Notes: $3.9 Billion Sale, Bad Joe Musgrove News, Mason Miller Dominance

The San Diego Padres were blanked by the Los Angeles Angels, 8-0, on Friday evening to snap an eight-game winning streak. The Friars fell to 13-7 as they dropped the first of a three-game set in Anaheim.

Right-hander Matt Waldron had a rough outing in his first action of 2026 as he allowed six earned runs, eight hits and a walk across 3.2 innings of work. He struck out four in the outing, but Angels right-hander Jose Soriano's eight strikeouts and two hits allowed over 5.2 innings stole the show.

Ahead of the eventual loss, it was reported that the sale of the San Diego Padres was nearing completion for an MLB record $3.9 billion to a group led by the co-founder and managing parter of investment firm Clearlake Capital, the group that led a consortium in 2022 to purchase the English Premier League's Chelsea Football Club. The previous MLB record was $2.42 billion, when the New York Mets were bought by Steve Coen in 2020.

In other news, Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove still hasn't made any new progress as he tries to return to the mound, according to manager Craig Stammen.

"Joe is still working through his elbow and that progression, all that kind of stuff," Stammen said. "He's not ready to throw off the mound yet. He's been throwing, just trying to be very smart and not overdo it and take it too fast."

Finally, Padres closer Mason Miller — the reaper — did something that the baseball world hasn't seen in five decades. In a recent conversation with Padres On SI, Miller was rather modest in his assessment of his electric start to 2026 and spoke on the consistency he still chases.

“I think success is a little bit of a snowball in this game, as are struggles as well. That’s why we talk about streaky players a lot of the time. It’s part of what makes guys great, is their ability to be consistent," Miller said. "Coming into this year, I usually feel really confident coming out of the gates. I feel like my offseason training and spring training put me in an awesome place to succeed early in the season. I think my numbers in April are usually really, really good. But knowing that it’s a whole year, too, I try to keep both my eyes forward."

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Nearing Record-Breaking $3.9 Billion Sale; Who is New Owner?

Joe Musgrove Still Hasn't Made Progress in Return to Padres

Padres’ Mason Miller's Dominance Hasn't Been Seen in MLB in 50 Years

Reporter Who Broke Story of Padres' Sale Explains $3.9 Billion Sale Price

Padres Exec Reveals How Close Mason Miller Was to Transitioning to Starter

Manny Machado Reacts to Jose Feliciano Reportedly Buying Padres for $3.9 Billion

Padres Lineup vs Angels: Ramon Laureano Out, Freddy Fermin Still Sidelined

Padres Tweets of the Day

La Doble P y El Niño 🔥 pic.twitter.com/z1WnnjzgaX — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 18, 2026

We have reinstated RHP Matt Waldron from the 15-day IL and optioned RHP Alek Jacob to Triple-A El Paso. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 17, 2026

Craig Stammen’s only matchup against Mike Trout resulted in a strikeout in 2014.



Stammen: “I was lucky that ABS didn’t exist then.” pic.twitter.com/9RPNgmWh6R — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) April 18, 2026

6 SV

23 Ks

0.00 ERA



Nobody's doing it like Mason Miller this season 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZQ7G8dT9JS — MLB (@MLB) April 17, 2026

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.