Padres Notes: SD Officially Releases Infielder, Joe Musgrove Could Have Another Surgery, More

The San Diego Padres released a first baseman that originally inked a minor league deal this past spring, but hasn't played since May 15 after exiting early with an unknown injury. It didn't take long before the 27-year-old found a new team, but his new professional venture won't be with an MLB club.

In other news, Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove recently admitted that he could have another surgery. After a Tommy John surgery in October 2024 sidelined him for all of 2025, a setback during his first spring outing of 2026 further pushed him away from returning.

With Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal undergoing a newer surgery to remove loose bodies in his elbow earlier this month and already showing encouraging signs of recovery, Musgrove spoke on what his updated options may be moving forward.

“I think it’s a better option than going in and getting a normal surgery to get the bone spurs removed,” Musgrove said. “It’s much quicker. I mean, Skubal’s already throwing bullpens and building back up. I don’t think I’m necessarily a candidate for that right now. If it gets to the point where that spur becomes an issue, that would be something we look at, for sure.”

Finally, Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill spoke on his abysmal start to 2026, hitting just .200 with four home runs thus far.

“I’ve felt urgency to get out of it for a while now,” Merrill said. “You know, it could be more than eight games above .500, so I don’t know. I just want to get out of this as soon as possible and obviously stay as patient as I can.”

Merrill also went on to talk about how the struggles haven't felt consistent, but regardless, he will look to get back to being the Jackson Merrill fans know and love.

"I feel good in some spots, and I’m not getting hits, and I feel bad in some spots, and I’m getting hits," he said. "And it’s like wanting to get on the same page as, honestly, myself. Be one person at the plate the entire time. Go up with a good approach every time and execute.”

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Officially Release First Baseman, Who Immediately Finds New Home

Padres' Joe Musgrove Could Undergo Another Surgery

Padres' Jackson Merrill Addresses Brutal Early Season Struggles

Padres Announce Starting Pitchers for Weekend Series vs Nationals

Padres' Freddy Fermin Addresses Role as Starting Catcher Amid Struggles

Padres, Dodgers Expected to Compete for Tarik Skubal in Blockbuster Trade

Padres Tweets of the Day

With the trade deadline being 2 months away, the Padres have been mentioned in trading for some bullpen help. @patmcavoy, a New England sports writer from Sports Illustrated, put together a package centered around Aroldis Chapman.



Red Sox receive:

CF Ryan Wideman (#7 in Padres… pic.twitter.com/D4V3P193zn — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) May 29, 2026

Can The Padres capture momentum and get the offense going? ⁰⁰San Diego is 31-24 on the season but the offense has struggled. ⁰⁰Currently the Friars offense ranks: ⁰⁰-30th AVG ⁰-30th OBP⁰-29th SLG⁰-24th in RBI ⁰⁰#ForTheFaithful pic.twitter.com/drnRZutvEM — Jake Garegnani (@JakeGaregnani) May 28, 2026

Salas RBI double pic.twitter.com/b6I5bQWnQS — Giannis Auntiegotapoodle (@TooMuchMortons_) May 29, 2026

Can Padres reliever Jeremiah Estrada guess his teammates by their career chains? pic.twitter.com/gLqyF4dYiw — Bullpen Banter (@bullpenbanterbb) May 28, 2026

What are potential trade destinations for Tarik Skubal?@PaulHembo would LOVE the Brewers and Rays to swim with the usual suspects | @ESPNMilwaukee 👀



"My early favorite, the San Diego Padres." - @Buster_ESPN https://t.co/HKSkWiuZdV pic.twitter.com/2KH1WJSrv8 — ESPN Podcasts (@espnpodcasts) May 28, 2026

17 year old Ted Williams playing for the Pacific Coast League's San Diego Padres, 1936. Williams hit .291 with 23 home runs in his second season. Being called up to the majors in 1939. pic.twitter.com/BDH2p6RZdF — Baseball In Pics (@baseballinpix) May 28, 2026

The San Diego Padres have their eyes on Aroldis Chapman and Antonio Senzatela, per @BNightengale



Can you imagine Chapman and Mason Miller in back-to-back innings? pic.twitter.com/mcQOLmhlnO — SleeperMLB (@SleeperMLB) May 24, 2026

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