Padres Notes: 3 Free Agents Likely to Leave, Major Contract Projections, Tarik Skubal to SD?
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The San Diego Padres have three free agents who we believe are likely to leave this offseason amid an enormous free agency class of up to 17 players. All three of the aforementioned free agents are starting pitchers as the Padres — who did not see ideal production from their rotation across the regular season — will likely need to fully rebuild the rotation this offseason.
In other news, the Friars have a few contract predictions that can very well dictate their 2027 success should they choose to re-sign their players. Always conscious of not over-spending, the Padres will have a lot of work to do this winter when it comes to how they spend their money, especially in the first offseason of a new ownership duo that has relayed their commitment to winning in the postseason.
Finally, San Diego has been predicted to steal away two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal from the Los Angeles Dodgers this free agency after LA traded for the southpaw at this past trade deadline.
MLB insider Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report connected how the New York Mets and the Dodgers showing aggressive spending almost immediately after their new respective ownerships took over being enough of a reason for Jose E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones (who purchased the team for just under $4 billion earlier this season) to continue the pattern.
Regardless of how much the financial help will be from the husband and wife duo in charge, the southpaw will not be cheap, as Skubal is predicted to land a deal as lucrative as $500 million this offseason.
"When Steve Cohen became the Mets' principal owner in 2020, their payroll pretty much immediately skyrocketed. Same goes for when Mark Walter and the Guggenheim group bought the Dodgers back in 2012. And one kind of has to assume the group headed by Kwanza Jones and José E. Feliciano is going to be aggressively trying to win right away," Miller wrote.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
3 Most Critical Padres Players Likely to Leave This Offseason
Padres Free Agent Pitcher Projected to Sign 3-Year, $54 Million Contract
Padres All-Star Free Agent Projected to Sign 1-Year, $3 Million Deal
Padres Predicted to Poach Dodgers Star in Blockbuster Offseason Move
Padres' AJ Preller Has Clear Message on Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr Trades
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson