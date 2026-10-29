Padres Notes: 3 Free Agents Likely to Leave, Major Contract Projections, Tarik Skubal to SD?

The San Diego Padres have three free agents who we believe are likely to leave this offseason amid an enormous free agency class of up to 17 players. All three of the aforementioned free agents are starting pitchers as the Padres — who did not see ideal production from their rotation across the regular season — will likely need to fully rebuild the rotation this offseason.

In other news, the Friars have a few contract predictions that can very well dictate their 2027 success should they choose to re-sign their players. Always conscious of not over-spending, the Padres will have a lot of work to do this winter when it comes to how they spend their money, especially in the first offseason of a new ownership duo that has relayed their commitment to winning in the postseason.

Finally, San Diego has been predicted to steal away two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal from the Los Angeles Dodgers this free agency after LA traded for the southpaw at this past trade deadline.

MLB insider Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report connected how the New York Mets and the Dodgers showing aggressive spending almost immediately after their new respective ownerships took over being enough of a reason for Jose E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones (who purchased the team for just under $4 billion earlier this season) to continue the pattern.

Regardless of how much the financial help will be from the husband and wife duo in charge, the southpaw will not be cheap, as Skubal is predicted to land a deal as lucrative as $500 million this offseason.

"When Steve Cohen became the Mets' principal owner in 2020, their payroll pretty much immediately skyrocketed. Same goes for when Mark Walter and the Guggenheim group bought the Dodgers back in 2012. And one kind of has to assume the group headed by Kwanza Jones and José E. Feliciano is going to be aggressively trying to win right away," Miller wrote.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

3 Most Critical Padres Players Likely to Leave This Offseason

Padres Free Agent Pitcher Projected to Sign 3-Year, $54 Million Contract

Padres All-Star Free Agent Projected to Sign 1-Year, $3 Million Deal

Padres Predicted to Poach Dodgers Star in Blockbuster Offseason Move

Padres' AJ Preller Has Clear Message on Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr Trades

Padres Tweets of the Day

The Padres have 17 potential free agents this offseason. We're looking at what it could cost to bring them back👀👀



Here's the projection for All-Star RHP Casey Mize. Do you want to see him back in SD next year?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/bllHID6zBR — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) October 28, 2026

The San Diego Padres are active at the ongoing U-18 WBSC Qualifier and have reached an agreement with 18-year-old Venezuelan RHP Moises Alcalde, who has the potential to develop into a starting pitcher.



Full details on Beisbol FR.https://t.co/6abEMWUg0Q pic.twitter.com/RkKag6jyJ0 — Francys Romero (@FrancysRomero) October 28, 2026

An MLB insider has predicted that the PADRES will sign Tarik Skubal this offseason, poaching him from the Dodgers👀👀



What contract would you offer Skubal to come to San Diego?⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3mhmOwsx8o — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) October 28, 2026

Just how deep will “La Madre de los Padres'” pockets go this winter? 💰 @KyleAGlaser questions how much San Diego's new owners are willing to SPEND, with starting pitching at the top of his offseason wish list. pic.twitter.com/i1jTgqlIip — Friar Territory (@FriarTerritory) October 28, 2026

Here are 3 critical Padres players who are most likely to leave this offseason⬇️⬇️



The Padres will have their work cut out for them this offseason...👀👀 pic.twitter.com/NVhb1AChQx — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) October 28, 2026

After hitting just 1 HR from March-May, Fernando Tatis Jr went on a TEAR. June 1st on: 102 G, 24 HR, 24 SB, 152 wRC+, 4.8 fWAR. Was MLB’s best position player aside from PCA. — Sam Fosberg (@discussbaseball) October 27, 2026

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