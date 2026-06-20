Padres Notes: Breakout Pitcher Demoted, Unfortunate Tarik Skubal Update, Trade With Red Sox?

The San Diego Padres lost to the Texas Rangers, 9-7, on Friday night and fell to 38-36 on the year.

The scoring started early with a Gavin Sheets RBI single in the top of the first and a Ty France grand slam later in the frame. After the Rangers put up six runs of their own in the bottom of the inning, France homered again, this time a solo shot to tie the game.

After falling behind two runs, a Sheets solo home run in the eighth inning brought the Friars within one, but Texas responded with one of their own in the bottom half of the frame to put the game out of reach.

In other news, the Friars decided to demote a breakout pitcher to the Arizona Complex League in a move that team insider Kevin Acee said was "essentially for some rest." In a corresponding move, The Reaper returned to the roster as closer Mason Miller was able to rejoin the team after tending to a personal matter.

Additionally, MLB insider Jeff Passan provided a bleak update regarding Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal landing in San Diego by way of a potential blockbuster trade. He pointed to the lack of offensive production as of late being a major reason as to why the Padres may not go all in.

"If you're [president of baseball operations] AJ Preller and you see the way that your offense has operated this year and you look at the top of your rotation, do you go get Tarik Skubal?" Passan wondered. "Is it worth renting Tarik Skubal for a team like this, a team that has flaws?"

Finally, in more trade rumors, multiple Boston Red Sox All-Stars have been heavily linked to the Padres. In addition to a familiar name in the outfield, a veteran relief pitcher has also been named as someone that Preller can look to bring to an already elite bullpen.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Demote Breakout Pitcher as Mason Miller Returns From Personal Matter

MLB Insider Has Unfortunate Update on Padres' Tarik Skubal Trade

Red Sox All-Star Continues to Surface as Padres Trade Target Ahead of Deadline

Padres Insider Details Why AJ Preller Could Go All-In at Trade Deadline

Padres Hitting Coach’s Job Appears Safe as Ever Based on Latest Manager Comments

Padres Manager Addresses Potentially Firing Hitting Coaches Amid Struggles

Padres Tweets of the Day

FRENCH TOAST pic.twitter.com/Cu9XmJvSNR — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 20, 2026

On this Juneteenth, we honor San Diego native Johnny Ritchey, a pioneering African American baseball player who broke the Pacific Coast League’s color barrier when he debuted with the PCL Padres in 1948. pic.twitter.com/IbEHk2hCqY — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 19, 2026

The Padres offense needs life. Will it come from a trade or the Core Four?@DevineGospel says Padres' biggest deadline need is enough life on offense to support a playoff run.@SdutKevinAcee talks Samad Taylor spark, and "everybody pulling on the same rope" mentality boost pic.twitter.com/6Zx0UKDAEo — Padres Collective (@PadresHMA) June 19, 2026

Gavin goes yard 💪 pic.twitter.com/aio1VNsXwu — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 20, 2026

Who will ultimately decide if the Padres are buyers or sellers at the deadline? pic.twitter.com/x6FERNF0Gr — Friar Territory (@FriarTerritory) June 19, 2026

A Red Sox All-Star continues to be linked to the Padres in a potential blockbuster trade deadline deal👀👀 pic.twitter.com/w9cDVJcQRg — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) June 19, 2026

Jackson Merrill has a .300 BA and .900 OPS over the last 7 games 👀 pic.twitter.com/XK7bHWGB6G — Padres Burner (@Padres_Burner69) June 19, 2026

A look at what’s ahead at @PetcoPark! — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 19, 2026

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.