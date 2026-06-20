Padres Notes: Breakout Pitcher Demoted, Unfortunate Tarik Skubal Update, Trade With Red Sox?
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The San Diego Padres lost to the Texas Rangers, 9-7, on Friday night and fell to 38-36 on the year.
The scoring started early with a Gavin Sheets RBI single in the top of the first and a Ty France grand slam later in the frame. After the Rangers put up six runs of their own in the bottom of the inning, France homered again, this time a solo shot to tie the game.
After falling behind two runs, a Sheets solo home run in the eighth inning brought the Friars within one, but Texas responded with one of their own in the bottom half of the frame to put the game out of reach.
In other news, the Friars decided to demote a breakout pitcher to the Arizona Complex League in a move that team insider Kevin Acee said was "essentially for some rest." In a corresponding move, The Reaper returned to the roster as closer Mason Miller was able to rejoin the team after tending to a personal matter.
Additionally, MLB insider Jeff Passan provided a bleak update regarding Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal landing in San Diego by way of a potential blockbuster trade. He pointed to the lack of offensive production as of late being a major reason as to why the Padres may not go all in.
"If you're [president of baseball operations] AJ Preller and you see the way that your offense has operated this year and you look at the top of your rotation, do you go get Tarik Skubal?" Passan wondered. "Is it worth renting Tarik Skubal for a team like this, a team that has flaws?"
Finally, in more trade rumors, multiple Boston Red Sox All-Stars have been heavily linked to the Padres. In addition to a familiar name in the outfield, a veteran relief pitcher has also been named as someone that Preller can look to bring to an already elite bullpen.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Demote Breakout Pitcher as Mason Miller Returns From Personal Matter
MLB Insider Has Unfortunate Update on Padres' Tarik Skubal Trade
Red Sox All-Star Continues to Surface as Padres Trade Target Ahead of Deadline
Padres Insider Details Why AJ Preller Could Go All-In at Trade Deadline
Padres Hitting Coach’s Job Appears Safe as Ever Based on Latest Manager Comments
Padres Manager Addresses Potentially Firing Hitting Coaches Amid Struggles
Padres Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson