Padres Notes: Ex-Padre Suddenly Retires, Fernando Tatis Trade Rumors, Jake Cronenworth The Pitcher?

The San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Angels, 4-1, on Saturday night. The Friars got back in the win column and improved to 14-7 on the year.

Right-hander Germán Márquez was solid through 5.2 innings of work, striking out five, walking two and allowing two hits with zero earned runs.

San Diego manufactured two runs in the eighth inning to break the stalemate via Freddy Fermin and Jake Cronenworth getting walked to start the frame and consecutive singles from Ramón Laureano and Fernando Tatis Jr. The two of them drove in another pair of runs in the ninth via a Laureano sacrifice fly and another Tatis RBI single.

In other news, a former Padres prospect announced a sudden retirement at just 29 years old. The southpaw pitcher was drafted by the Padres in the ninth round of the 2019 MLB Draft, but never made it past the Triple-A level.

Additionally, an MLB insider sent a clear message regarding Fernando Tatis Jr.'s swirling trade rumors. Earlier this week, MLB Network analyst Harold Reynolds spoke on Tatis' debut at second base as a showcase to the rest of the league that he is on the market, regardless of how outlandish that notion may be for the 27-year-old superstar.

The Padres are definitely contenders in 2026, and parting ways with a superstar in the prime of his career — and mere days after the franchise selling for almost $4 billion — would feel outrageous to the fanbase ahead of the trade deadline.

Finally, while on the topic of players switching positions, a Padres infielder spoke on his interest in pitching for the team late in games in order to save a few bullpen arms when the score is lopsided enough.

"Yeah, I've lobbied a few times for it," Jake Cronenworth said. "I've only got one inning in the big leagues. I've got [seven appearances] in Triple-A. I lobby for it all the time."

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Prospect Announces Immediate Retirement at 29

MLB Insider Sends Clear Message on Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr Trade Rumors

Padres Infielder Wants to Pitch for Team This Season

Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr Named 'Most Talented Player' Over Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani

Padres Lineup vs Angels: Gavin Sheets Out, Freddy Fermin Returns

Padres' Craig Stammen Calls Himself 'Dumb' for One Move This Year

Padres Tweets of the Day

Just Jackson things 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/7cnBq0axln — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 19, 2026

Ramón Laureano and Fernando Tatis Jr. find the breakthrough for the @Padres in the 8th! pic.twitter.com/talxPbNHGC — MLB (@MLB) April 19, 2026

Te queremos mucho, Nando. pic.twitter.com/Sn0dq0HSeN — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 19, 2026

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