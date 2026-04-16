Padres Notes: Unfortunate Nick Pivetta News, Freddy Fermin Injury Update, Fernando Tatis Jr Trade?

The San Diego Padres beat the Seattle Mariners, 7-6, on Wednesday evening via a five-run ninth inning capped off by an electric Jackson Merrill walk-off double.

The Friars improved to 12-6 on the year and won their seventh straight in the most improbable fashion.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts continued his own hot streak with a towering two-run home run in the sixth inning to cut the score to 6-2. The ninth inning featured a Fernando Tatis Jr. sacrifice fly to bring home Manny Machado, but it also pushed San Diego to its final out of the game.

Down 0-2 in the count, backstop Luis Campusano singled in a run. Ramón Laureano then singled in another to bring the Padres within one.

Then, on a 2-2 count, Merrill smacked a double with an exit velocity of 105.2 mph to score the game's final two runs and continue the Padres' winning streak.

In a much less exciting update, the Padres received bad news on right-hander Nick Pivetta after his latest MRI. Manager Craig Stammen gave the unfortunate update Wednesday ahead of the eventual win.

“We’re kind of discussing exactly what that looks like,” Stammen said. “He’s definitely going to take some time off throwing, let it rest, let it heal and then get back on the throwing program and strengthening program.

"So it’s probably going to be more weeks and maybe months than it is just specific days."

In other news, catcher Freddy Fermin has an injury update after being pulled in the top of the third inning on Wednesday after a foul ball hit into his mask. Stammen said after the game that Fermin does not appear to have a concussion and will be re-evaluated on Thursday.

“Head injuries can change pretty quickly and even overnight,” Stammen said. “So we’ll have to see how he feels the rest of the night, what he feels when he wakes up, what kind of sleep he gets, and then re-evaluate him tomorrow. See if he’s still feeling good or if there’s some other symptoms that we’ve got to handle. So as far as the way we stand right now, he’s OK to probably get in there tomorrow if we need him.”

Finally, MLB Network analyst Harold Reynolds believes that the Padres are trying to find a trade partner for Tatis. As far-fetched as this concept seems, Reynolds claimed that the superstar's brief move to second base was a "showcase" of his versatility to the rest of MLB.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Get Bad News on Nick Pivetta After MRI

Padres Catcher Removed From Wednesday's Game With Apparent Injury

MLB Analyst Thinks Padres Are Trying to Trade Fernando Tatis Jr

AJ Preller Reveals What He's Looking for From New Padres Owner

Padres Named Best Fit for Top Free Agent Pitcher Despite Cubs Interest

Padres' Ruben Niebla Defends 9.39-ERA Pitcher After Brutal Start to Season

Padres Lineup vs Mariners: Fernando Tatis Jr Out

Will Nick Pivetta Pitch Again This Season? Padres Manager Answers

Padres Tweets of the Day

Today, we honor the life and legacy of Jackie Robinson and his impact on the game of baseball. pic.twitter.com/cvXEydr85z — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 15, 2026

The Padres entered the 9th inning down 6-2:



Manny Machado walk

Gavin Sheets double

Out

Ty France single

Fernando Tatis Jr. sacrifice fly

Luis Campusano RBI single

Ramón Laureano RBI single

Jackson Merrill walk-off two-run double



THIS TEAM IS SPECIAL.pic.twitter.com/lD0Sigy1Na — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) April 16, 2026

The Kid just keeps on doing what he does best 🤯 pic.twitter.com/cnQ0dJQdaK — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 16, 2026

Sounds like Freddy Fermin does not have a concussion after a round of testing, Craig Stammen said. He’ll be reevaluated tomorrow. https://t.co/DKM0l31sMt — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) April 16, 2026

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