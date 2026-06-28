Padres Notes: Joe Musgrove ‘Letting Down’ Team, Trade Prediction, Veteran at Risk of DFA?
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The San Diego Padres lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers, 15-3, on Saturday night. They fell to 43-38 on the year.
Randy Vásquez allowed five earned runs in 3.1 innings of work behind an opener as his record dropped to 6-6 on the year. Offensively, a Gavin Sheets solo shot in the fifth inning tied things up, but a nine-run sixth inning and four-run eighth inning from LA proved to be too much to overcome.
In other news, right-handed pitcher Joe Musgrove recently spoke on his extended absence from the team and said he feels as though he is letting the Padres down. Musgrove underwent Tommy John surgery in October 2024, but has suffered a few setbacks on his road to recovery.
“The biggest part to me is the feeling of [letting] down my teammates,” Musgrove said to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “I know it’s out of my control. I’m doing everything I can right, which gives me a little bit of peace of mind. But there’s a lot of guys here that haven’t seen me play and don’t really know me as a person, and it’s hard to not feel like they have this assumption that I’m just kind of sitting by and letting time pass. Especially over the stretches of time where I wasn’t having any changes.
"No progress is the most frustrating thing.”
Additionally, a trade prediction is made from an MLB insider that won't come as a shock to the baseball world. The insider believe that president of baseball operations AJ Preller is going to make a big splash as per usual, expecting him to make a deal no one sees coming.
Finally, a Padres veteran appears to be at risk of being designated for assignment amid his struggles. An offseason addition brought in to bolster the pitching rotation has been far from where the expectations were in his 10 appearances as a Padre thus far.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Joe Musgrove Feels Like He's Letting Padres Down
MLB Insider Expects Padres to Make Surprise Trade Ahead of Deadline
Padres' Offseason Pitching Addition Suddenly at Risk of Losing Roster Spot
Padres' Manny Machado Earns Award Nobody Wants
Roki Sasaki's Interest in Joining Padres Wasn't Genuine, Says Padres Star
Padres Announce Sudden Change to Starting Pitcher for Saturday’s Game vs Dodgers
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson