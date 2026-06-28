Padres Notes: Joe Musgrove ‘Letting Down’ Team, Trade Prediction, Veteran at Risk of DFA?

The San Diego Padres lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers, 15-3, on Saturday night. They fell to 43-38 on the year.

Randy Vásquez allowed five earned runs in 3.1 innings of work behind an opener as his record dropped to 6-6 on the year. Offensively, a Gavin Sheets solo shot in the fifth inning tied things up, but a nine-run sixth inning and four-run eighth inning from LA proved to be too much to overcome.

In other news, right-handed pitcher Joe Musgrove recently spoke on his extended absence from the team and said he feels as though he is letting the Padres down. Musgrove underwent Tommy John surgery in October 2024, but has suffered a few setbacks on his road to recovery.

“The biggest part to me is the feeling of [letting] down my teammates,” Musgrove said to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “I know it’s out of my control. I’m doing everything I can right, which gives me a little bit of peace of mind. But there’s a lot of guys here that haven’t seen me play and don’t really know me as a person, and it’s hard to not feel like they have this assumption that I’m just kind of sitting by and letting time pass. Especially over the stretches of time where I wasn’t having any changes.

"No progress is the most frustrating thing.”

Additionally, a trade prediction is made from an MLB insider that won't come as a shock to the baseball world. The insider believe that president of baseball operations AJ Preller is going to make a big splash as per usual, expecting him to make a deal no one sees coming.

Finally, a Padres veteran appears to be at risk of being designated for assignment amid his struggles. An offseason addition brought in to bolster the pitching rotation has been far from where the expectations were in his 10 appearances as a Padre thus far.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Joe Musgrove Feels Like He's Letting Padres Down

MLB Insider Expects Padres to Make Surprise Trade Ahead of Deadline

Padres' Offseason Pitching Addition Suddenly at Risk of Losing Roster Spot

Padres' Manny Machado Earns Award Nobody Wants

Roki Sasaki's Interest in Joining Padres Wasn't Genuine, Says Padres Star

Padres Announce Sudden Change to Starting Pitcher for Saturday’s Game vs Dodgers

Padres Tweets of the Day

Dairy King pic.twitter.com/wzA2IEwpUG — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 28, 2026

Padres RHP Joe Musgrove feels like he's letting his teammates down as he continues to recovery from his elbow injury⬇⬇ pic.twitter.com/VkPCm2ScsN — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) June 28, 2026

Steve Kerr is at Petco Park tonight. pic.twitter.com/5GoOKVqEYa — Sammy Levitt (@SammyLev) June 28, 2026

Although Ty France isn’t in today’s lineup, he’s out on the field taking ground balls before today’s game.



France was hit by a pitch in the left wrist last night and removed in the 9th inning. pic.twitter.com/4ndfGv8JXu — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) June 27, 2026

Celebrando 40 años con los Padres 💛 pic.twitter.com/tetW7lzAt5 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 28, 2026

Kruz Schoolcraft last night w/ Single-A Lake Elsinore:



12 whiffs

35.2% whiff rate

4 Ks



5 IP | 5 H | 3 ER | 3 BB | 4 K pic.twitter.com/ZObZ0mDQSh — Clark Fahrenthold (@CFahrenthold11) June 27, 2026

Joe Musgrove throwing before today’s game against the Dodgers. pic.twitter.com/PdcEnycOw4 — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) June 27, 2026

After juggling their rotation this week, the Padres had Jhony Brito make his start for El Paso tonight. After an error made the three runs scored against him in the first inning unearned, he retired 13 of the last 15 batters he faced. Brito now has a 0.96 ERA in 18.2 PCL innings. — MadFriars - The source for Padres Prospects news (@madfriars) June 28, 2026

Craig Stammen on the decision to keep the struggling Randy Vasquez in the game. @FriarTerritory pic.twitter.com/doU0nyFXNG — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) June 28, 2026

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