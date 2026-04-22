Padres Notes: Manny Machado Warning, San Diego Premier Destination, Adrian Morejon Trade?

The San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies, 1-0, on Tuesday night to improve to 16-7 on the year.

Randy Vásquez allowed just three hits across seven scoreless innings of work while Jason Adam and Adrian Morejon held Colorado hitless in the final two innings.

On the offensive side of things, the sole run scored for San Diego was via a Manny Machado walk with the bases loaded. Part of the reason for the unusually quiet offense was that Rockies right-hander Chase Dollander tossed nine strikeouts across six innings of work, his only walk of the night turning into the deciding earned run.

In other news, superstar Manny Machado recently sent a warning to the rest of the baseball world. Though the Friars have been off to an electric start to the 2026 season, Machado spoke on how much further he believes his squad can go as the campaign rolls on and the bats heat up.

Additionally, San Diego is quickly becoming one of the most sought after spots in MLB for the league's brightest stars. From the on-field talent to the beauty of the San Diego area and the fans at Petco Park, it is hard to find more attractive places to play.

MLB Network analyst and this year's World Baseball Classic manager for Team USA, Mark DeRosa, spoke on the element president of baseball operations A.J. Preller adds to the appeal.

"Say what you want about the way A.J. Preller conducts his business," DeRosa said, "he knows one thing: it's an entertainment product."

With the recent sale of the team bringing in new owners likely looking to spend, it would appear the Padres aren't going to stop their roster-bolstering ways anytime soon.

"You want to talk about destination," DeRosa added. "If they were willing to [spend] like they have in the past, who doesn't want to play there?"

Finally, southpaw reliever Adrian Morejon is pitching much better as of late after an unlucky start to the year, but has been named as a top trade candidate at the deadline, according to ESPN's David Schoenfield.

"Morejon has been hit around so far, but he was one of the top lefty relievers during the past two seasons and made the All-Star team in 2025. Because he's a free agent, the Padres might look to flip him," Schoenfield wrote.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres' Manny Machado Sends Warning to Rest of MLB

'Who Doesn't Want to Play There?': Padres Emerging as Premier Destination in MLB

Padres' Adrian Morejon Floated as Top Trade Candidate Ahead of Deadline

Padres vs Rockies: Series Preview, Pitching Probables, Bold Prediction

Xander Bogaerts Sends Message to New Padres Owner After $3.9 Billion Purchase

Padres Lineup vs Rockies: Miguel Andujar Starting, Nick Castellanos Out

Padres Tweets of the Day

The @Padres are the first visiting team to win a game 1-0 at Coors Field since 2006! pic.twitter.com/IJNJbsNZlU — MLB (@MLB) April 22, 2026

Randy Rox 🤘 pic.twitter.com/UUucZ1rBNX — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 22, 2026

Drew Brees and Vuori investor Michael Persall, a USD alum, are among the Padres' potential minority investors. (Feliciano and Jones are still in the early stages of assembling an ownership group.) Vuori founder Joe Kudla is no longer involved: https://t.co/WwGMkt5f2N https://t.co/H3XWSCVlSn — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) April 22, 2026

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