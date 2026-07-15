Padres Notes: Mason Miller Talks Yankees, 3 Realistic Trade Targets, Joe Musgrove Future

The San Diego Padres heard from right-hander Mason Miller regarding the reported interest from the New York Yankees during his All-Star Game media availability.

“It’s a compliment,” Miller said. “They’re a very good team, and they’re interested in good players.”

Miller, however, clarified where his interests lie when it comes to where he is spending his time.

“It’s a big city," Miller said. "I can’t say I’m a big city guy."

In other news, the Padres have been the team to watch thus far as the Aug. 3 trade deadline approaches, but with so many names swirling, three realistic options have been brought to light. Of the trio, two are pitchers that can desperately help the Padres' ailing rotation, and the third is a familiar face that could assist San Diego's last place batting average.

Finally, right-hander Joe Musgrove opened up on wanting to play after his contract expires at the conclusion of the 2027 campaign. At 33 years old and still ramping up to make his 2026 debut, Musgrove revealed that he still has gas left in the tank and a love for what he does.

“I love the game so much, I don’t plan on stopping soon,” Musgrove said. “As long as a team will take me, I want to play this game as long as I can. Especially now. I envisioned myself in a lot different position when my 10-year mark came and envisioned our team in a lot different position. And I feel like I have a lot of energy and passion for the game still.

"The physical part is not allowing me to do it right now. But every part of me still wants it, and I’m still ready and committed to work to get it.”

Once the physical part allows, fans will get a good read of Musgrove's stuff during the second half of the 2026 campaign and perhaps more insight onto how much longer he will extend his MLB career.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres' Mason Miller Responds to Reported Yankees Trade Interest

3 Realistic Padres Trade Targets at the All-Star Break

Padres' Joe Musgrove Wants to Keep Playing After Contract Expires Next Year

Padres' AJ Preller Reveals Confidence Level in Craig Stammen After First Half

Padres Connected to 3 Players From Angels in Potential Blockbuster Trade

Padres Tweets of the Day

Mason Miller gets Munetaka Murakami with a 102 MPH heater 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4ylVcXHsd2 — MLB (@MLB) July 15, 2026

The Padres have been connected to three Angels players ahead of the trade deadline👀👀



Do you want to see SD trade for any of these players? Why or why not?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/tjxaEIddzb — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) July 15, 2026

Classic Mason Miller. pic.twitter.com/d2lz2qRbZj — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 15, 2026

Friar and Mason > pic.twitter.com/sudMv8nEqI — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 14, 2026

Statement from John Seidler: "It will be business as usual at the trade deadline. Regardless of when the transaction closes, all decisions will be made in the best interests of the Padres." https://t.co/3MkfUVm1Bt — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) July 14, 2026

The Millers 💛 pic.twitter.com/CVsG3e0A43 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 14, 2026

That's our guy 🥹 pic.twitter.com/ZXXzXNtSYp — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 15, 2026

Pacific bound. ➡️



The @Padres have signed Mac Moyer as an undrafted free agent. pic.twitter.com/VDIDageswX — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) July 14, 2026

Here we go. pic.twitter.com/QhotUY4TIK — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 14, 2026

Last time the Padres only had one player in the ASG...



Also happened to be a closer pic.twitter.com/oFQ3ESmwrb — Tom 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WelshFriar) July 15, 2026

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