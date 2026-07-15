Padres Notes: Mason Miller Talks Yankees, 3 Realistic Trade Targets, Joe Musgrove Future
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The San Diego Padres heard from right-hander Mason Miller regarding the reported interest from the New York Yankees during his All-Star Game media availability.
“It’s a compliment,” Miller said. “They’re a very good team, and they’re interested in good players.”
Miller, however, clarified where his interests lie when it comes to where he is spending his time.
“It’s a big city," Miller said. "I can’t say I’m a big city guy."
In other news, the Padres have been the team to watch thus far as the Aug. 3 trade deadline approaches, but with so many names swirling, three realistic options have been brought to light. Of the trio, two are pitchers that can desperately help the Padres' ailing rotation, and the third is a familiar face that could assist San Diego's last place batting average.
Finally, right-hander Joe Musgrove opened up on wanting to play after his contract expires at the conclusion of the 2027 campaign. At 33 years old and still ramping up to make his 2026 debut, Musgrove revealed that he still has gas left in the tank and a love for what he does.
“I love the game so much, I don’t plan on stopping soon,” Musgrove said. “As long as a team will take me, I want to play this game as long as I can. Especially now. I envisioned myself in a lot different position when my 10-year mark came and envisioned our team in a lot different position. And I feel like I have a lot of energy and passion for the game still.
"The physical part is not allowing me to do it right now. But every part of me still wants it, and I’m still ready and committed to work to get it.”
Once the physical part allows, fans will get a good read of Musgrove's stuff during the second half of the 2026 campaign and perhaps more insight onto how much longer he will extend his MLB career.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres' Mason Miller Responds to Reported Yankees Trade Interest
3 Realistic Padres Trade Targets at the All-Star Break
Padres' Joe Musgrove Wants to Keep Playing After Contract Expires Next Year
Padres' AJ Preller Reveals Confidence Level in Craig Stammen After First Half
Padres Connected to 3 Players From Angels in Potential Blockbuster Trade
Padres Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson