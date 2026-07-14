Padres Notes: GM Talks Mason Miller Trade, Machado Machado Injury Update, Joe Musgrove Progress

The San Diego Padres have had rumors circulating recently as to if they will trade right-handed pitcher Mason Miller ahead of the deadline. President of baseball operations AJ Preller didn't exactly put those rumors to rest recently as he spoke on the very real possibility that the elite closer can be flipped.

“Obviously, Mason is the best in the game. So you’re always going to have people that are going to be interested in somebody that’s the best in their craft and at what they do," Preller said.

“Since we made the deal last year, he’s performed as good as you could want somebody to perform. We made the deal with the intention that Mason is going to be here for a long time. He’s done an unbelievable job. And our intent is still the same as when we made the deal last year.”

In other news, superstar Manny Machado has an update on his toe after fouling a ball off of it last week. Manager Craig Stammen provided the latest.

“I think that foul ball off his toe just lingered a little bit longer than a normal foul ball off someone’s foot, and he’s had ankle issues and knee issues all in that same leg,” Stammen said. “So whenever he’s on his feet for a long time, especially in a 17-day stretch, you just need to give him those days."

Finally, there is an update regarding right-hander Joe Musgrove as he continues to progress towards making his 2026 debut. The hurler is looking to expedite his process to get back onto the mound, and with a starting rotation in dire need of a boost, a second-half return would be exactly what the Padres need.

“Obviously we want to get back here as soon as possible,” Musgrove said. “So, being smart along the way but probably skipping a few of the extra lives and the extra [simulated] games. Just try to get right to it. … I think in a month I can make up a lot of ground and get in a really good spot."

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres' AJ Preller Doesn't Close Door on Potential Mason Miller Trade

Padres' Manny Machado Has Cryptic Response Regarding His Injury

Padres' Joe Musgrove Looking to Expedite Return Process

Padres' AJ Preller Doesn't Sound Confident Team Will Make Postseason

Padres Have Concerning Walker Buehler Development They Can't Afford

Padres Tweets of the Day

Padres president of baseball operations AJ Preller didn't close the door on a potential Mason Miller trade ahead of this year's deadline👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/HRizBb1V3r — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) July 13, 2026

GAS, GAS and MORE GAS 🔥



Mason Miller, Aroldis Chapman and Jacob Misiorowski pose for an electric selfie 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/p0y6HlgW1d — MLB (@MLB) July 13, 2026

It's Mason’s world and we’re just lucky to live in it. pic.twitter.com/RZxsBScexg — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 14, 2026

Wil Myers was the last Padre to participate in the Home Run Derby.



In 2016, he hit 10 Home Runs and was eliminated in the first round. pic.twitter.com/GMZY5Jkbzh — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) July 14, 2026

this is too cute not to share 🫶 pic.twitter.com/bqkUMWYzNK — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 14, 2026

Padres star Manny Machado had a cryptic response regarding his health heading into the All-Star break😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/zwnBWOmZ9N — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) July 13, 2026

The trip to Philly made it out of the group chat. pic.twitter.com/LtEnIFU55V — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 13, 2026

mason says hi 🥹 pic.twitter.com/oFyGQN6NE8 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 13, 2026

Reporting live from Philly. pic.twitter.com/WQhENYHVsm — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 13, 2026

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