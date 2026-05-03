Padres Notes: Roster Move Incoming, $3.9 Billion Sale Takes Big Step, Nick Castellanos Talks Phillies

The San Diego Padres lost to the Chicago White Sox, 4-0, on Saturday evening and fell to 19-13 on the year. The Friars have dropped four straight and were shut down by White Sox right-hander Sean Burke, who allowed just four hits across six innings while striking out eight.

After the game, manager Craig Stammen confirmed that right-handed pitcher Griffin Canning will be activated off the injured list to start Sunday's game in his Padres debut. Canning ruptured his Achilles last June while with the New York Mets.

“I feel really good,” Canning said to the San Diego Union-Tribune on Saturday. “I think my last rehab outing was a good one to build off. I got through five, kind of got back into the rhythm of the game a little bit. I like where I’m at.”

Ahead of the eventual defeat, the new owners of the Padres released a statement regarding the record-setting $3.9 billion sale and touched on how they will continue from where the Seidler family left off.

"We have worked hard for everything we have achieved, and we have built it together," the statement read. "We see that same spirit in this team and its fans, and we know what it takes to win. We are committed to showing up, listening, and earning the trust of this community, while building on the strong foundation established by the Seidler family.

"This is about more than baseball — it's about boosting the pride, energy, and connection that define the Padres, investing in community, deepening belonging, and ensuring this team remains accessible and endures for generations. We are all in, with the goal of bringing a World Series championship to San Diego."

In other news, veteran outfielder Nick Castellanos spoke on his up-and-down tenure with the Philadelphia Phillies. The 34-year-old is currently hitting .153 through 20 appearances with San Diego and is on a veteran's minimum deal.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Shuffle Rotation Hinting at Major Roster Move

Padres New Owners Break Silence on $3.9 Billion Sale, Make Commitment to San Diego

Padres’ Nick Castellanos Reflects on Tumultuous Phillies Tenure

Padres Manager Sends Clear Message on German Marquez's Spot in Rotation Amid Struggles

Hall of Fame Closers Dub Padres' Mason Miller Most Unhittable Pitcher of All Time

Padres Considering Surprise Griffin Canning Move: Report

Padres Lineup vs White Sox: Gavin Sheets Starting, Nick Castellanos Out

Padres Tweets of the Day

Current streaks in the NL West:



Giants: lost 5

Dodgers: lost 4

Padres: lost 4

Diamondbacks: lost 3

Rockies: lost 3



This is the first time in MLB history every team in a division was on a 3+ game losing streak at the end of a given day. — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) May 3, 2026

Does Fernando Tatis Jr. need a change of scenery?



Greg's latest trade proposal has the slugger headed to New York in exchange for another superstar 👀 pic.twitter.com/qvxbiaKwg7 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) May 3, 2026

ETHAN SALAS IS ON FIRE! pic.twitter.com/BIJmWXM5QN — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) May 3, 2026

“We are committed to showing up, listening, and earning the trust of this community, while building on the strong foundation established by the Seidler family."



So important for moments like these to live forever #padres pic.twitter.com/rotMkTyyUZ — Allison Edmonds (@aedmondstv) May 2, 2026

Every team in the NL West is riding a multi-game losing streak.



1. Dodgers: 20-13 (L4)

2. Padres: 19-13 (L4)

3. Diamondbacks: 16-16 (L3)

4. Rockies: 14-20 (L3)

5. Giants: 13-20 (L5) — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) May 3, 2026

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