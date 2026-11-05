Padres Notes: SD Loses 8 Players to Free Agency, Casey Mize Contract Projection, Trevor Rogers to Padres?

The San Diego Padres lost eight more players to free agency this week, including their No. 14 prospect in the system.

In other news, right-hander Casey Mize has a contract projection made following an atrocious second half of his 2026 season. The 29-year-old earned his first All-Star selection in 2025 and played at an All-Star caliber level before the trade deadline with a 2.70 ERA through those 16 starts, but torpedoed after he was acquired by the Friars.

As a Padre, Mize owned a 7.46 ERA across 10 starts (44.2 innings pitched) and a negative-1.3 bWAR in those outings alone. For reference, he put up a 2.6 bWAR in his initial 16 starts in 2026.

It would be questionable to assume that there will be a Mize reunion in San Diego, but if he can be had for a fair deal (and get much closer to the Mize of the first half of the season), it shouldn't be entirely ruled out given the state of the pitching roster.

Finally, the underperformance of Mize was far from the only pitching issue San Diego went through last season, but part of why they were recently linked to Baltimore Orioles southpaw Trevor Rogers. Similar to Mize, Rogers followed up an elite 2025 (1.81 ERA across 109.2 innings) with a subpar 2026 (4.03 ERA in 169.2 innings).

Though Rogers' ERA took a hit, he pitched a career-high in innings. For a Padres team that had the fourth-fewest innings by their rotation, a player like Rogers — assuming his ERA becomes more familiar in 2027 — can be a perfect addition to the roster.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Officially Lose 8 Pitchers to Free Agency, Including Top Prospect

Padres Starting Pitcher Projected to Sign One-Year Deal in Free Agency to Reset Value

Padres Tabbed as Best Fit for Potential $64 Million Starting Pitcher in Free Agency

One Free Agent the Padres Should Be Desperate to Bring Back

Padres Could Lose Adrian Morejon For Unfortunate Reason

Padres Listed as Best Fit for Brewers Postseason Hero in Free Agency

Padres Listed as Best Fit for 35-Homer Free Agent Projected to Land $45 Million Deal

Padres Emerging as 'Sleeper Team' for Tarik Skubal in Free Agency, Says Insider

Padres Tweets of the Day

Padres free agent RHP Casey Mize has been projected to sign a one-year, prove-it deal to reset his value after a rough stint with San Diego👀👀



Would you want to see SD give him another chance?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/CUL0rZIYWJ — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) November 4, 2026

roll the tapes 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ArJdCoVWmv — San Diego Padres (@Padres) November 4, 2026

PADRES PLAYER GRADE: Randy Vásquez



2026 Regular Season:

10-6 Record

3.90 ERA

140.2 IP

87 K

1.27 WHIP



My grade: B- pic.twitter.com/Phc3bPwJSr — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) November 4, 2026

When a little boy walked up to Fernando Tatis Jr. on the dugout steps at the All-Star Game and got a long hug.



The boy was Charlie Freeman, the son of Freddie Freeman, and Tatis happened to be his favorite player 🤗pic.twitter.com/OZTOrDSowe — Baseball’s Greatest Moments (@BBGreatMoments) November 4, 2026

The Padres will pay Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. a combined $19 million more in base salary in 2027.



That matters when discussing money coming off the books. Scheduled raises absorb part of those savings before San Diego fills its roster holes.



I broke down the numbers… pic.twitter.com/IBND5XFG4T — Alvin Garcia (@alvinmanogarcia) November 5, 2026

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