Padres Notes: SD Makes Roster Move, $3.9 Billion Sale Update, Joe Ryan Trade?
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The San Diego Padres made a roster move on Wednesday to add left-handed pitcher Wandy Peralta to the bereavement list. In a corresponding move, right-hander Jhony Brito was recalled from Triple-A El Paso.
In other news, there is an update on the Friars' $3.9 billion sale from MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. He spoke on how nothing is too out of the ordinary in terms of the elongated process, but the news leaked earlier than usual, leading to the feeling of a potential "delay."
“When people in the public become aware of the sale — this one was earlier, quicker than what sometimes happens,” Manfred said. “Usually, it gets public when it’s a little closer to final documents. But [the sale] will get done.”
The status of the sale was last called into question earlier this month by superstar Manny Machado.
“Yeah, what’s going on with that?” Machado said at the time. “I thought it would’ve been done by now. I’ve spoken to [imminent team owner José] Feliciano a little bit, so I know he’s eager to get on with it and help the city and help this team win. I don’t know what’s taking so long. But it’s been a weird year for everyone in this clubhouse.”
Finally, the Padres have been linked to All-Star right-hander Joe Ryan ahead of the upcoming trade deadline with plenty of rumors thus far. The 30-year-old is tossing a 2.85 ERA with an ERA+ of 150, which is 50% better than league average.
Though an All-Star starting pitcher would be quite the upgrade at the trade deadline, the next 16 games before Aug. 3 will certainly be telling as to if the Friars will be buyers or sellers. With Joe Musgrove and Nick Pivetta eyeing second half returns to the mound and president of baseball operations AJ Preller's track record, expect the unexpected come August.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Make Unfortunate Roster Move Amid All-Star Break
Padres' $3.9 Billion Sale Has Updated Timeline From MLB Commissioner
Padres Tabbed as Best Fit for All-Star Starting Pitcher at Trade Deadline
MLB Insider Hints at Padres' Craig Stammen Losing His Job Amid Struggles
Padres All-Star Has Interesting Response to Dodgers Potentially Trading for Tarik Skubal
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson