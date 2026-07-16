Padres Notes: SD Makes Roster Move, $3.9 Billion Sale Update, Joe Ryan Trade?

The San Diego Padres made a roster move on Wednesday to add left-handed pitcher Wandy Peralta to the bereavement list. In a corresponding move, right-hander Jhony Brito was recalled from Triple-A El Paso.

In other news, there is an update on the Friars' $3.9 billion sale from MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. He spoke on how nothing is too out of the ordinary in terms of the elongated process, but the news leaked earlier than usual, leading to the feeling of a potential "delay."

“When people in the public become aware of the sale — this one was earlier, quicker than what sometimes happens,” Manfred said. “Usually, it gets public when it’s a little closer to final documents. But [the sale] will get done.”

The status of the sale was last called into question earlier this month by superstar Manny Machado.

“Yeah, what’s going on with that?” Machado said at the time. “I thought it would’ve been done by now. I’ve spoken to [imminent team owner José] Feliciano a little bit, so I know he’s eager to get on with it and help the city and help this team win. I don’t know what’s taking so long. But it’s been a weird year for everyone in this clubhouse.”

Finally, the Padres have been linked to All-Star right-hander Joe Ryan ahead of the upcoming trade deadline with plenty of rumors thus far. The 30-year-old is tossing a 2.85 ERA with an ERA+ of 150, which is 50% better than league average.

Though an All-Star starting pitcher would be quite the upgrade at the trade deadline, the next 16 games before Aug. 3 will certainly be telling as to if the Friars will be buyers or sellers. With Joe Musgrove and Nick Pivetta eyeing second half returns to the mound and president of baseball operations AJ Preller's track record, expect the unexpected come August.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Make Unfortunate Roster Move Amid All-Star Break

Padres' $3.9 Billion Sale Has Updated Timeline From MLB Commissioner

Padres Tabbed as Best Fit for All-Star Starting Pitcher at Trade Deadline

MLB Insider Hints at Padres' Craig Stammen Losing His Job Amid Struggles

Padres All-Star Has Interesting Response to Dodgers Potentially Trading for Tarik Skubal

Padres Tweets of the Day

Does Mason Miller get traded at the deadline?@MartyCaswell and @DSmithShow say it is "highly unlikely." pic.twitter.com/pCVCeFp9ZN — Friar Territory (@FriarTerritory) July 15, 2026

The Padres have been connected to an All-Star starting pitcher in what would be a blockbuster trade ahead of the deadline👀👀



Do you want to see SD pursue Joe Ryan? Why or why not?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Dq15bbDaZa — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) July 15, 2026

We have placed LHP Wandy Peralta on the Bereavement List and recalled RHP Jhony Brito from Triple-A El Paso. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 15, 2026

Wishing a big birthday shoutout to the Padres outfielder, Ramón Laureano!



From the power at the plate to the energy he brings on defense, Laureano has been a fun piece to watch. pic.twitter.com/plulcv1pNr — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) July 15, 2026

"It was not hard to see he was going to be really good."



John Conniff and @DSmithShow revisit the blockbuster Juan Soto trade that sent James Wood to Washington. pic.twitter.com/gJyIToRrfJ — Friar Territory (@FriarTerritory) July 15, 2026

An MLB insider hinted that Craig Stammen's job could be in jeopardy amid the Padres' struggles this season😳😳⬇️ pic.twitter.com/T3i7yipfjn — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) July 15, 2026

After two years at one of the top JuCo programs in the country, Mac (youngest son of Jamie) Moyer posted a .457 OBP as the Huskers' starting CF. He's the Padres' ninth announced UDFA. https://t.co/OQlu0t7AMu — MadFriars - The source for Padres Prospects news (@madfriars) July 15, 2026

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.