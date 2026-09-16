Padres Notes: SD Officially Releases 8 Players, Mason Miller Injury Update, Ethan Salas Could Make History

The San Diego Padres lost to the Colorado Rockies, 9-3, on Tuesday evening and fell to 82-69 on the year. They are just one game behind the Philadelphia Phillies and 1.5 games behind the Chicago Cubs for better wild-card seeding, and sit 2.5 games ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final spot.

Walker Buehler allowed two earned runs across 4.2 innings of work as Wandy Peralta and Randy Vásquez allowed four and three runs, respectively, over the next 3.1 frames. Offensively, Fernando Tatis Jr. unleashed a 455-foot solo home run on the second pitch of the game, while Austin Hays, Jackson Merrill and Luis Campusano each had multi-hit performances.

In other news, the Padres released seven pitchers and a shortstop from their organization. They all played at the Dominican Summer League level on either Padres Gold or Brown teams this year.

Additionally, there is an injury update regarding Mason Miller and the scary scene on Monday night in which a 101-mph grounder hit off of his calf. Miller appeared confident, but knows that the heat of the moment likely softened the blow at the time of the incident.

“I’m sure it’ll be a little sore,” Miller said. “But game adrenaline does wonders for things like that. … I’ll take a one-hopper before a line drive for sure. So grateful to walk away from it without any real issues.”

Finally, rookie catcher Ethan Salas has an opportunity to make history not seen in the baseball world since 1969. With the postseason right around the corner, manager Craig Stammen didn't exactly rule out Salas getting some time at or behind the dish this October.

“We’re looking for Ethan to get some playing time,” Stammen said recently. “We think he’s a really good player, and he can help us down the stretch and hopefully into the playoffs."

Salas is 1-for-17 (.059) through his first eight games at the MLB level.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Officially Release 8 Players From Organization, Including 7 Pitchers

Padres' Mason Miller Gives Injury Update on Himself After Scare vs Rockies

Padres' Ethan Salas Could Make MLB History Not Seen Since 1969

Mason Miller Reveals Concern Level With Career-High Workload for Padres

Padres Get Major Jason Adam Update as Return Looms

Padres Tweets of the Day

Proud to wear 21 today. pic.twitter.com/m3WIMpHwxC — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 16, 2026

Pack your bags, we're going camping. pic.twitter.com/sqpwun9Z0O — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 16, 2026

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s leadoff homer traveled an estimated 455 ft.



Tatis now leads the league with five 450+ ft homers this season, passing Junior Caminero and Kyle Schwarber. — Sammy Levitt (@SammyLev) September 16, 2026

First things first, he’s the realest. pic.twitter.com/ZldSLQrX7x — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 16, 2026

SDP - Fernando Tatis Jr. Solo HR (23)



📏 455 ft | 💨 106.5 mph | 📐 29°

⚾️ 87 mph cutter (COL - LHP Kyle Freeland)

🏟️ Out in 30/30 parks 💣



SDP (1) @ COL (0)

🔺 1st#ForTheFaithful pic.twitter.com/79UNoBYqOx — MLB Home Runs (@MLBHRs_) September 16, 2026

Our roster for the 2026 Arizona Fall League is set 🏜️ pic.twitter.com/PHcedHNihP — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 15, 2026

Today, we celebrate the life and legacy of Roberto Clemente. pic.twitter.com/XH7faxLTyw — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 15, 2026

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