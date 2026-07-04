Padres Urged to Trade for Red Sox All-Star Pitcher in Blockbuster Deadline Swing

The San Diego Padres are expected to be one of the more active teams at the trade deadline this summer, even with the recent slump the group has been in.

Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller has been known for his aggressive tactics in trades, and we could see him do more of the same this year. San Diego has been linked with a few big names this summer, specifically on the starting pitcher front.

In fact, MLB analyst David Schoenfield of ESPN has connected the Padres to ace Sonny Gray of the Boston Red Sox ahead of the deadline. This isn't the first time that Gray has been linked with the Padres, as he could bolster the rotation nicely.

Should Padres Pursue Sonny Gray?

With the Padres' need to bring in more help in the starting rotation, adding a pitcher like Gray does make a lot of sense. Gray could check a lot of boxes for the Padres, giving them a reliable ace-like arm for the stretch run of the season.

The right-hander is putting together another solid season for the Red Sox, posting an ERA of 2.69 over 15 starts. Gray is exactly the type of dominant pitcher that could help the Padres navigate the rest of the season, and he's proven to be consistent over the years.

Gray, 37, does have a mutual option for $30 million next season, and this would give the Padres more flexibility depending on how he performs. There is a buyout clause in his deal for $5 million, but the Padres would then have $1 million deferred each season from 2027-31.

In all likelihood, the Padres could choose to work with Gray to maybe sign him back on a more team-friendly deal, especially due to his age. But giving up assets for a potential free agent could be risky as well.

This will ultimately be the deciding factor for Preller in a move like this, but he has taken risks before. Gray could be one of the better options for the Padres to consider, and it may not cost them as much as some of the other arms that could be available.

If Preller wanted to get a little wild, he could try to beef up a potential trade, especially with the Padres having been linked with both closer Aroldis Chapman and outfielder Jarren Duran of the Red Sox.

All in all, Boston seems like it could be a strong trade partner for San Diego, and it shouldn't surprise anyone if the two sides come together on a deal at the deadline.

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