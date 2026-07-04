Padres Officially Release Former Yankees Utility Man From Organization

The San Diego Padres released a veteran utility man from the organization despite his strong numbers at Triple-A Oklahoma City.

According to the team's transaction log on MiLB.com, the Padres released utility man Pablo Reyes. He was officially released by the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas.

Reyes, 32, joined the Padres on a minor league deal in November. He was with the team at big league spring training, where he hit .323 across 31 at-bats with seven runs batted in and an OPS of .836 before being reassigned to minor league camp.

Reyes has spent the entire 2026 season at Triple-A El Paso, where he appeared in 56 games and slashed .310/.408/.491 with six home runs, 33 RBIs and an OPS of .899. He had 36 strikeouts to 35 walks and stole 15 bases.

Reyes appeared in games all over the field for the Chihuahuas, spending time at first base, second base, shortstop, third base and left field. He was also the team's designated hitter for 14 games.

While the Padres have shuffled through their minor league depth this year, they never called upon Reyes. Now, he'll look for his next home.

Pablo Reyes Career History

Reyes initially signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic in 2012. He slowly rose the ranks of the organization and made his MLB debut with Pittsburgh in 2018.

He appeared in 71 games for the Pirates in 2019 before being designated for assignment and ultimately suspended for 80 games after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. Then, ahead of the 2021 season, he signed with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Reyes appeared in 58 games with Milwaukee over parts of two seasons before signing with the Oakland Athletics and then being traded to the Boston Red Sox. Since, he's also spent time with the New York Mets and New York Yankees before winding up in San Diego.

Overall, across 257 games over parts of seven seasons in MLB, Reyes has a career slash line of .245/.305/.342 with eight home runs, 56 RBIs and an OPS of .648.

In 490 career games at Triple-A, he's slashing .283/.360/.460 with 60 home runs, 259 RBIs and an OPS of .819.

Reyes has appeared at every position except catcher in his major league career, bringing tons of versatility. His most recent MLB stint came last year with the Yankees, when he hit .194 across 24 games with an OPS of .468.

Reyes will now head to free agency, where he'll look for another team to sign him on what will likely be a minor league deal. There, he'll work towards another MLB call-up.

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