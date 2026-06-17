Padres Notes: SD Pursuing Trade, Joe Musgrove and Nick Pivetta Return Timelines, Manny Machado Torture

The San Diego Padres lost to the St. Louis Cardinals, 3-2, on Tuesday, dropping the series and moving to 37-35 on the year.

The Padres never held a lead in Tuesday's contest, scoring on RBI hits in the fifth and sixth innings. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to overcome Michael King allowing three runs over 4.1 innings. He struck out just one in the ugly outing.

In other news, a team insider revealed that the Padres are already pursuing a trade with more than six weeks to go until the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

The Padres have spiraled after a hot start to the year, and are in need of a handful of upgrades ahead of this year's deadline.

Thus, the team is wasting no time to improve the roster.

Additionally, an insider provided injury updates on right-handed pitchers Joe Musgrove and Nick Pivetta, who are recovering from elbow injuries.

Musgrove hasn't pitched since 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, while Pivetta made just four starts this season before going on the IL with a flexor strain.

The two pitchers are expected to be back sometime in August, assuming all continues to go well in their recovery.

Finally, Manny Machado opened up about his career-worst season, and how he "loves being tortured" in the game of baseball.

“This is why we love baseball. Us baseball players are masochists. We love being tortured,” Machado said to USA TODAY Sports. “It’s a failing game. We obviously don’t want to be in this position. But that’s the beauty of playing the game — the rollercoaster. It’s a lot of ups and downs.

“You kind of gotta ride that wave and really enjoy every moment of it. The bad, the good, the ugly that comes with it.

“I think it’s why I love the game. Because once you come out of it, once you get going, you remember all those bad times and remember all the good times and get to enjoy the full season of it.”

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Insider Reveals Potential Return Date for Joe Musgrove, Nick Pivetta

Padres Already Trying to Make Trade for Key Upgrade in Lineup

Padres' Manny Machado Says He 'Loves Being Tortured' Amid Career-Worst Season

Athletics Owner Had Zero Intentions to Trade Mason Miller Before Padres Called

Padres Players All Saying the Same Thing About Samad Taylor

Padres Tweets of the Day

Padres have surpassed 3 million tickets sold for 2026. This will be fourth consecutive season attendance exceeds 3 million.



Only other time they did so previously was 2004, first year in Petco Park.



Teams to draw 3 mil every year since ‘23: Dodgers, Phillies, Yankees & Padres. — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) June 16, 2026

Craig Stammen spoke about not just flushing yesterday's game while also trying to learn from it, the importance of Michael King getting back on track and the latest injury updates on Freddy Fermin and Miguel Andujar: pic.twitter.com/T00kKLuQDV — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) June 16, 2026

Happy Birthday to Alek Jacob!



Jacob has spent time between the Padres and El Paso Chihuahuas this season. pic.twitter.com/3mgmr4OBFf — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) June 16, 2026

Tuesday night lineup. pic.twitter.com/wSoMRm9azq — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 16, 2026

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