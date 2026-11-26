The San Diego Padres made their first needle-moving deal of the offseason on Wednesday as they agreed to a three-year, $21 million deal with Milwaukee Brewers left-handed reliever JoJo Romero.

The 30-year-old had a 1.13 ERA across seven postseason appearances on the way to helping Milwaukee secure its first World Series championship in franchise history.

The deal, however, almost certainly spells bad news for those hoping to see reliever Adrian Morejon back in a Padres uniform next season. He is likely going to require a massive contract this winter, so signing Romero — a left-handed, high-leverage reliever — may point to an imminent Morejon exit.

Additionally, the New York Yankees are among the interested teams in the 27-year-old southpaw. MLB insider Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported that the Yankees are "engaged in the relief market, notably with Adrian Morejon as they weigh a substantial commitment to create a powerhouse endgame with the lefty and [David] Bednar."

Morejon has been nothing short of electric during his past three seasons in San Diego, dealing a 2.58 ERA in that 223.1-inning span. This past season, Morejon ranked in the 99th percentile in MLB in terms of chase rate and the 97th percentile in terms of whiff rate.

Finally, as starting pitching still looks to be addressed this offseason, the Padres are reportedly nearing a deal with a top free agent starting pitcher. Padres insider Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune didn't reveal who the pitcher is, but with the current state of who is left on the free agency board, there are only so many names it can be.

Right-hander Michael King, who is coming off perhaps his best season in MLB, is the best available free agent starter at this time. If the Padres don't want to run into last season's rotation problems again, they must lock down a deal with the right-hander.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Sign Ex-Brewers Reliever to $21 Million Deal, Hinting at Adrian Morejon Exit

Yankees Among Many Teams Pursuing Adrian Morejon, Which is Bad News for Padres

Padres Nearing Deal With Top Free Agent Starting Pitcher as Lockout Looms: Report

Predicting 3 Free Agents the Padres Will Sign Before the MLB Lockout

Padres' Reported Offer for Tarik Skubal Shows New Owners are Truly All In

Padres Tweets of the Day

Rockies starting rotation additions this offseason:

- Davis Martin

- David Peterson

- Patrick Sandoval

- Luis Castillo



Padres starting rotation additions this offseason:

-N/A — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) November 26, 2026

Padres, LHP JoJo Romero reportedly agree to deal, per multiple reports including @MLBNetwork insider @JonHeyman. pic.twitter.com/GpMDNXDoEv — MLB (@MLB) November 25, 2026

Michael King could still end up back with the Padres, per MLB Network's Jon Morosi.



King is one of the top starters left on the market after posting a 3.21 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 21% strikeout rate over 185 innings last season.



The Blue Jays remain interested, but San Diego needs… pic.twitter.com/0PLYvYIFaR — Strikeouts & Dingers (@KsAndDingers) November 25, 2026

If this is it for Adrian Morejon, thank you for everything. One of the longest-tenured players of the #padres org and an absolute HORSE. Had a great come-up over the last couple of seasons after a rough start to his career. Go get that bag, Money Adrian🫡#forthefaithful pic.twitter.com/z4qsmsSaWv — Padres Central (@PadresCentral_) November 25, 2026

JoJo Romero is a San Diego Padre



Big fan of this move pic.twitter.com/jHg9PHN7r7 — Padres Nation (@NationPadres) November 25, 2026

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