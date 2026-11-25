The San Diego Padres took a big swing, but struck out in their pursuit of Tarik Skubal.

Skubal entered the offseason as by far the best free agent on the open market. In the end, it was the New York Mets who came out the winners in that sweepstakes.

However, the Padres didn’t go down without a fight. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Friars weren’t too far off in the offer Skubal so desperately desired.

“The Padres weren’t all that far behind, either,” Heyman wrote. “San Diego eventually finished third with a creative contract that could be called $400M but is believed to have included deferrals that lowered the actual value.”

San Diego finished third behind the Mets and Toronto Blue Jays in their offer to Skubal.

Skubal signed a nine-year, $450 million contract with the Mets, making it the largest total contract for a pitcher in MLB history.

However, the Padres ownership showed they’ll spend big to build a World Series-contending team. Although they failed in their pursuit of Skubal, they clearly aren't afraid to throw big money at players they believe will help them reach another level.

Heyman also mentioned how Skubal was seriously considering the Padres before he joined the Mets.

"Skubal was said to be pleased by all four team contingents that came to visit in Orange County, Calif., and he seriously considered the Padres, Blue Jays and incumbent Dodgers as well," Heyman wrote. "There were a couple of other teams interested in getting involved, apparently including one that might have paid as much or more, but Skubal liked his final four, and despite the record of the Mets, he is said to love the roster."

What Will the Padres Do Next?

With a lockout looming on Dec. 1 and only Randy Vasquez locked into the 2027 rotation, president of baseball operations AJ Preller still has some major work to do.

Re-signing Michael King was a top priority entering the offseason, and that is even more true after losing the Skubal sweepstakes. However, with Skubal now off the board, as well as plenty other top players, the race for King will be at an all-time high as he is now arguably the best free agent on the market.

Outside of King, the Padres could look at free agents such as Shota Imanaga and Nick Pivetta to fill out the rotation. San Diego likely needs to add at least four starters this offseason, which means they must act fast before too many more come off the board.

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