Padres Notes: Seiya Suzuki Update, SD Targeting Japanese Pitcher, New Owners Making Major Purchase
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The San Diego Padres have an update on their pursuit of Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki, with ESPN's Jeff Passan saying they could be the "favorites" to land him.
If the slugger finds his way to San Diego this offseason, it would mean that superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. would slide back to the infield, a place that he has previously spoken about his admiration for.
"Four years after missing out on Suzuki when he signed with the Cubs, the Padres hosted him for a visit Monday and could be the favorites to add him, allowing Fernando Tatis Jr. to return full-time to the infield," Passan wrote.
In other news, 27-year-old pitcher Kaima Taira of Nippon Professional Baseball's Seibu Lions has been linked to the Padres, coming off a 1.36-ERA campaign over 146 innings pitched. The Padres desperately need starting pitching help, and expanding their talent search beyond North America could end up being the path to an effective rotation next season.
Finally, new owners of the Padres, Kwanza Jones and Jose E. Feliciano, are looking to purchase an asset from Los Angeles Dodgers owner Mark Walter, but it won't have anything to do with on-field play.
Jones and Feliciano are nearing a deal to purchase the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks for what would be a record $750 million. After breaking a major league record with their $3.9 billion purchase of the Padres earlier this year, the husband and wife ownership duo is looking to do the same in a different league.
As the offseason continues with the imminent expiration of the collective bargaining agreement on Dec. 1 looming, the pressure has been put on Jones and Feliciano and their spending since there will be no contact between players and the organization if/when the lockout occurs. Perhaps the next big check that the owners sign will deal with on-field talent, but the clock is ticking (especially with international talent) before they are temporarily barred from doing so.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Latest Seiya Suzuki Free Agency Update is Great News for Padres
Padres in Market for 27-Year-Old Japanese Ace Coming Off 1.36 ERA Season: Report
Padres Owners Nearing Record Deal to Buy Dodgers Owner Mark Walter’s LA Sparks: Report
Padres' Perfect Starting Pitcher Trade Candidate Has Emerged
Padres Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson