The San Diego Padres have an update on their pursuit of Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki, with ESPN's Jeff Passan saying they could be the "favorites" to land him.

If the slugger finds his way to San Diego this offseason, it would mean that superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. would slide back to the infield, a place that he has previously spoken about his admiration for.

"Four years after missing out on Suzuki when he signed with the Cubs, the Padres hosted him for a visit Monday and could be the favorites to add him, allowing Fernando Tatis Jr. to return full-time to the infield," Passan wrote.

In other news, 27-year-old pitcher Kaima Taira of Nippon Professional Baseball's Seibu Lions has been linked to the Padres, coming off a 1.36-ERA campaign over 146 innings pitched. The Padres desperately need starting pitching help, and expanding their talent search beyond North America could end up being the path to an effective rotation next season.

Finally, new owners of the Padres, Kwanza Jones and Jose E. Feliciano, are looking to purchase an asset from Los Angeles Dodgers owner Mark Walter, but it won't have anything to do with on-field play.

Jones and Feliciano are nearing a deal to purchase the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks for what would be a record $750 million. After breaking a major league record with their $3.9 billion purchase of the Padres earlier this year, the husband and wife ownership duo is looking to do the same in a different league.

As the offseason continues with the imminent expiration of the collective bargaining agreement on Dec. 1 looming, the pressure has been put on Jones and Feliciano and their spending since there will be no contact between players and the organization if/when the lockout occurs. Perhaps the next big check that the owners sign will deal with on-field talent, but the clock is ticking (especially with international talent) before they are temporarily barred from doing so.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Latest Seiya Suzuki Free Agency Update is Great News for Padres

Padres in Market for 27-Year-Old Japanese Ace Coming Off 1.36 ERA Season: Report

Padres Owners Nearing Record Deal to Buy Dodgers Owner Mark Walter’s LA Sparks: Report

Padres' Perfect Starting Pitcher Trade Candidate Has Emerged

Padres Tweets of the Day

A former Padres top prospect who was traded to the Athletics for Mason Miller has been designated for assignment👀👀⬇ pic.twitter.com/fjCgmwQ4Oa — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) November 19, 2026

Top Plays of 2026: No. 86



“JACKSON! JACKSON! WAY TO GO, KID!”



Jackson Merrill brings a homer back! pic.twitter.com/Jyjy5QTzj7 — MLB (@MLB) November 20, 2026

Nick Pivetta is healthy, Robert Murray reports. The Padres still want him back. They aren't the only ones.



Murray, writing for FanSided on Thursday afternoon, reported that the free-agent right-hander is "healthy and ready to go for the 2027 season." He added that the Padres… pic.twitter.com/76hwxkTbTo — Alvin Garcia (@alvinmanogarcia) November 19, 2026

Seiya Suzuki in San Diego? 👀



Good times upon us pic.twitter.com/J5I8HBvlAV — Padres Nation (@NationPadres) November 20, 2026

Matty V and CY react to reports of San Diego meeting with the prized free agent and discuss the likelihood of the move.#MLBNHotStove pic.twitter.com/JAbscgvM6G — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 19, 2026

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