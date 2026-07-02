Padres Notes: No Timetable for Nick Pivetta, Trade Idea With Red Sox, Fernando Tatis Climbing

The San Diego Padres lost to the Chicago Cubs, 23-3, on Wednesday and fell to 43-42 on the year.

Right-hander Walker Buehler struck out six across four innings of work, but allowed nine earned runs on seven hits. Left-hander Kyle Hart allowed six runs (five earned) over the next two innings, while catcher Rodolfo Durán pitched the final two innings, allowing eight more runs to score.

Offensively, Sung-Mun Song hit the first home run of his MLB career in the fifth inning, while Ty France had an RBI double and Miguel Andujar brought a run home with a single in the eighth.

In other news, there remains no timeline for right-hander Nick Pivetta to return from his elbow injury. Manager Craig Stammen provided the latest on his star pitcher.

“There’s no timetable,” Stammen said. “Obviously, you’ve seen that with a bunch of pitchers. They throw off flat ground, but it doesn’t really matter until you get to the mound, face live hitters and progress innings-wise.”

Additionally, there is a trade idea with the Boston Red Sox from a former MLB general manager that would bring All-Star Jarren Duran to San Diego. Now, this isn't the first time that the outfielder has been linked to the Friars, but with Boston appearing to be obvious sellers ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline, seemingly nothing is off limits for president of baseball operations AJ Preller.

Finally, superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. appears to be on his way back to familiar form.

The 2026 campaign hasn't been kind to Tatis in terms of his hits that leave the yard, but coming off of a two-home run night on Tuesday that brought his total on the year to five, his ranking among all-time Padres home run hitters is surprisingly high. He recently spoke on what it means to him to be so high on the list

"That's special, man," Tatis said. "I'm grateful, especially for the opportunity this team has given me to play this game every single day. I don't take it for granted. I just go out there and try to perform every single time."

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Manager Says 'There's No Timetable' for Nick Pivetta to Return

Former GM Draws Up Trade for Padres to Finally Land Red Sox All-Star Jarren Duran

Fernando Tatis Jr Surprisingly High on Padres' All-Time Home Run List

Dodgers Change Shohei Ohtani’s Schedule, Announce He’ll Now Pitch Against Padres

Padres Tweets of the Day

송상문 선수의 메이저리그 첫 홈런! pic.twitter.com/fFqQPjgOpr — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 1, 2026

Add some spark to your wallpaper. pic.twitter.com/qcH810E4Tt — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 1, 2026

A former GM came up with a trade proposal to bring Red Sox All-Star Jarren Duran to San Diego👀👀



Do you want to see the Padres make this trade? Why or why not?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/TsHfe6hyZb — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) July 1, 2026

Congrats to Ethan Salas and Kash Mayfield on their selection to the 2026 All-Star Futures Game! pic.twitter.com/Epgh3cTyzE — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 1, 2026

In his Chihuahuas debut, Luis Rengifo goes deep! He launches a 373-foot, two-run homer to score Nick Solak and extend the Chihuahuas lead to 6-3 over Sacramento in the fifth. pic.twitter.com/lCeu0yusJz — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) July 2, 2026

"He's got every incentive to try not only to put butts in seats, but for the sake of his own contract and job security."@DennisTLin describes the pressure AJ Preller is facing with the team he's built. pic.twitter.com/gTZcQy35NF — Friar Territory (@FriarTerritory) July 1, 2026

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