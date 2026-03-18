Padres Notes: Pitcher Suddenly Retires, Surprise Roster Cuts, Friars Considering Free Agent Addition

Although fireworks aren't a traditional way to celebrate St. Patrick's day, the San Diego Padres didn't seem to get the message. They took down the Seattle Mariners, 9-6, scoring all nine runs from six home runs. Gavin Sheets, Xander Bogaerts, Nick Castellanos and three others took part in the long ball festivities on Tuesday evening which brought the Friars total record this spring to 13-11-1.

While Matt Waldron returned to Cactus League play on Tuesday, he recently revealed he will start the season on the injured list.

In other news, a Padres pitcher made a surprising retirement move at just 27 years old. The right-hander from British Columbia, Canada appeared in a pair of games this spring and has been in the Padres organization since the summer of 2020.

Additionally, there were a few more spring roster cuts made on Tuesday. Among the three moves to trim the Friars' Major League camp size to 51 was a promising pitcher who appeared to be making a case to start 2026 on the roster. Manager Craig Stammen spoke highly of his most recent performance.

“Great pitching by him," Stammen said. "Good to see him back out there, showed some really good stuff. … Another guy that we got in our stable that we can count on.”

Finally, as the Padres look to continue tweaking their roster to get the best product on the field come Opening Day, they have been linked to a former Boston Red Sox star. MLB insider Robert Murray called the would-be move a "no brainer" as it would greatly improve a starting rotation that needs some help heading into the new year.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Pitcher Suddenly Retires From MLB at 27 Years Old

San Diego Padres Make 3 Roster Cuts, Option Breakout Pitcher in Surprise Move

Padres Considering 'No-Brainer' Move to Sign Former Red Sox Star in Free Agency: Report

Former Yankees Starting Pitcher Turning Heads in Padres Camp

Padres Manager Not Ready to Commit to Walker Buehler Making Opening Day Roster

Padres Starting Pitcher Reveals He'll Open Season on Injured List

Padres' 22-Year-Old Pitcher Already on Verge of Breakout Year in 2026

Padres Manager Still Has No Idea Who Will Bat Leadoff This Season

Padres Tweets of the Day

Typical day at the office. pic.twitter.com/ZPOFSVZZah — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 17, 2026

We have optioned RHP Ty Adcock to Triple-A El Paso and reassigned LHP Jackson Wolf and INF/OF Samad Taylor to minor league camp.



With today’s moves, we now have 51 players in Major League camp. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 17, 2026

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