Padres Could Sign Dodgers Star, Roki Sasaki’s Agent Speaks Out, Friars All-Star to AL Squad?

The Padres have had a slower start to the offseason.

Eva Geitheim

Oct 6, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) celebrates with outfielder Jurickson Profar (10) after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game two of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
MLB Network's Jon Morosi called the San Diego Padres one of four potential landing spots for Los Angeles Dodgers free agent starting pitcher Jack Flaherty. Flaherty said he wants to stay in Los Angeles, but Morosi considers the Padres a possibility if he does not re-sign with the Dodgers.

Roki Sasaki's agent, Joel Wolfe of Wasserman, called rumors that Sasaki has a unwritten agreement to sign with the Dodgers an "insult" to his integrity. Sasaki is expected to sign with an MLB team in January.

Finally, could a Padres free agent All-Star sign with the Baltimore Orioles?

Eva graduated from UCLA in 2023 with a bachelor's degree in Communication. She has been covering college and professional sports since 2022.

