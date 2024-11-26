Padres Could Sign Dodgers Star, Roki Sasaki’s Agent Speaks Out, Friars All-Star to AL Squad?
MLB Network's Jon Morosi called the San Diego Padres one of four potential landing spots for Los Angeles Dodgers free agent starting pitcher Jack Flaherty. Flaherty said he wants to stay in Los Angeles, but Morosi considers the Padres a possibility if he does not re-sign with the Dodgers.
Roki Sasaki's agent, Joel Wolfe of Wasserman, called rumors that Sasaki has a unwritten agreement to sign with the Dodgers an "insult" to his integrity. Sasaki is expected to sign with an MLB team in January.
Finally, could a Padres free agent All-Star sign with the Baltimore Orioles?
Here's all the latest Padres news and stories:
